USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spring Recruiting Party: High-profile recruits expected in Eugene over the coming weeks

By Zachary Neel,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E16Pb_0lII43md00

It feels like the world of college football is starting to wake up from hibernation. Since the start of February when national signing day took place, there hasn’t been much going on in the news cycle. Recruiting has been on a dead period, the transfer portal window was closed, and spring football was still weeks out.

However, that’s starting to change. The Oregon Ducks start spring practice later this week, and recruits from all over the country are starting to flock to Eugene, with a number of high-profile visits announced over the next few weeks.

Of course, the biggest recruiting weekend for Dan Lanning and Co. will be on April 29th with the annual Spring Game bringing the likes of 5-star QB Dylan Raiola, 5-star KJ Bolden, 5-star Dylan Stewart, and the entirety of the Elite 11 Camp to town. There are some incredibly important visits taking place between now and then as well.

Below are the scheduled visits that we have confirmed will take place in the months of March and April so far. Of course, more will be added to the list as time goes on.

QB Dylan Raiola (April 29)

S KJ Bolden (April 29)

EDGE Dylan Stewart (April 29)

CB Bryce West (March 18)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9822)
  • National Ranking: 30
  • Position Ranking: 5
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/SWiltfong247/status/1627783387279683585

WR Gary Bryant Jr. (USC Transfer) (March 16th)

Elite 11 Camp (April 29th)

This isn't so much as a single visitor, but rather a massive development for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. The Elite 11 Football Camp, one of the most notable recruiting camps in the nation, announced that they would be hosting one of their regional camps at Sheldon High School in Eugene the same weekend as Oregon's spring game. This means that a long list of highly-rated prospects will be in town for the Ducks' spring game. A massive win for Lanning and the program.

OT Isaiah Garcia (April 15th)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9172)
  • National Ranking: 237
  • Position Ranking: 15
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/IsaiahJoeGarcia/status/1628881900340400129

Bennett Warren (March 14)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.8971)
  • National Ranking: 362
  • Position Ranking: 25
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/AndrewNemec/status/1629185290639376386

Blake Frazier (March 14)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9226)
  • National Ranking: 212
  • Position Ranking: 13
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1628464910953771011 https://twitter.com/_BlakeFrazier/status/1635667767260004356

Max Anderson (April 15)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9274)
  • National Ranking: 186
  • Position Ranking: 10
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/1628043041863872512

WR Dallas Wilson (March 16th)

  • 247Sports Composite: N/A
  • National Ranking: N/A
  • Position Ranking: N/A
  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks (2025)
https://twitter.com/18Dallaswilson/status/1633647752822370305

QB Trey Petty (April 29th)

  • 247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8626)
  • National Ranking: 758
  • Position Ranking: 50
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/_SeanNelson/status/1632108667779645441

LB Jarcoby Hopson (April 29th)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9275) (2025)
  • National Ranking: 56
  • Position Ranking: 7
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/JarcobyJ/status/1631677042314936322

TJ Lindsey (April 29th)

  • 247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8900)
  • National Ranking: 418
  • Position Ranking: 34
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/samspiegs/status/1627480593662369793

EDGE Jaxson Jones (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9039)
  • National Ranking: 314
  • Position Ranking: 25
  • Commitment: Oregon Ducks
https://twitter.com/JaxsonJones80/status/1635095470342291456

S Aaron Flowers (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9297)
  • National Ranking: 175
  • Position Ranking: 11
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/aaronflowers06/status/1635413674000252929

CB Ify Obidegwu (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9358)
  • National Ranking: 147
  • Position Ranking: 15
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/Ify1kk/status/1635669914752106498

S Jaylen McClain (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 4-star (0.9134)
  • National Ranking: 262
  • Position Ranking: 23
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/Jaylenmcclain08/status/1635671314873581569

TE Jayden Fortier (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8650)
  • National Ranking: 723
  • Position Ranking: 28
  • Commitment: None
https://twitter.com/JaydenFortier/status/1635813524575494144

CB Collin Gill (March 17)

  • 247Sports Composite: 3-star (0.8550)
  • National Ranking: 1259
  • Position Ranking: 116
  • Commitment: Signed with Oregon Ducks
https://twitter.com/CollinGill11/status/1635792909474713600

