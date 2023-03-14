Open in App
High Point, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Celebrate Pi Day with Dot and Pearl’s in High Point

By Shannon Smith,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb63F_0lII3Eeq00

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — March 14 th is now also known as Pi Day, named because it shares the same digits with the famous math number 3.14!

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith’s not a big fan of math, so she went in search of the best pie you can eat.

See the best eats in the Piedmont Triad with FOX8 Foodie!

Thanks to viewers’ suggestions, Shannon discovered Dot and Pearl’s at The Market in High Point.

On a busy day, bakers mix and make hundreds of pies from scratch.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local High Point, NC newsLocal High Point, NC
Allen Jay Elementary knows how to Read 2 Succeed!
High Point, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Toy gun taken from student at Turrentine Middle School
Burlington, NC10 hours ago
N.C. A&T Alum is Putting her Stamp on the Media Industry
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching to fill maintenance positions
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
When you need to stop for a school bus in North Carolina and what could happen if you don’t
Fayetteville, NC16 hours ago
Pure Barre Greensboro to hold 24-hour Barre-a-Thon of classes
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
North Carolina neighbors remember 2 children who died in house fire
Greensboro, NC15 hours ago
In Winston-Salem, NataBelles Desserts’ ‘world-famous’ brownies have customers lined up to the door
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Greensboro 8-year-old to leave hospital after January shooting
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC11 hours ago
Who beat Warren Portis to death? | Greensboro police searching for answers in cold case
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Someone at the Greensboro Science Center is expecting!
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Two Companies Swim Out Of Chamber’s Shark Tank
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Forsyth County-based manufacturer Tex-Tech investing in a new facility, jobs
Kernersville, NC1 day ago
Crash closes US-29 north in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Missing person from Thomasville found dead in Randolph County
Thomasville, NC8 hours ago
It's not in the forecast, but could the Triad see snow this spring?
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC15 hours ago
Zack's Hot Dogs temporarily closed after kitchen fire
Burlington, NC1 day ago
Northmarq Provides $21M for North Carolina Community
Winston-salem, NC13 hours ago
Triad parents struggling to find childcare
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Culinary Dreams Come True in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Winston-Salem bar owners form advocacy group, create stickers to ban bad behavior
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
A Place to Call Home: 14-year-old Haley lives in foster care, longs for adoption
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Students’ Thoughts on N.C. A&T Being an Open Campus
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
Greensboro police: one injured in crash Thursday night
Greensboro, NC16 hours ago
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 29 northbound near East Cone Blvd in Greensboro, police say
Greensboro, NC23 hours ago
Greensboro woman helps make her community safer
Greensboro, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy