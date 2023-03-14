Open in App
Athens, OH
Athens Messenger

Three things to Know -- 03/14/23

3 days ago

Clinic to Host Food Distribution

A Community Food Pantry Distribution will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, at 16 W. Green Drive, Athens.

Hosted by Heritage Community Clinic, anyone who is at or below 200% of the federal poverty line is eligible.

Cheese, meets, cereal, eggs, canned beans, pancake mix, frozen blueberries, rice and several other food goods will be distributed.

For information, call (740) 539-2432.

ODOT Seeking Feedback on Statewide Transportation Plan

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting public comments on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2024 to 2027. The program identifies the multi-modal transportation improvement projects that are scheduled for some phase of implementation throughout the state over the next four years.

The draft documents will be available for public review and comment online during the review period through April 10.

Any comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program may be submitted online, by email to Natasha.Turner@dot.ohio.gov, or postal mail to: Tim McDonald, deputy director, division of planning, ODOT, Mail Stop # 3260 1980 West Broad Street Columbus, OH 43223.

Written comments must be received by the close of business on April 10.

This Day in History

On this day, March 14, 1794, Eli Whitney is granted a patent for the cotton gin.

