Red Phone Booth Now Open in The Colony

Red Phone Booth, a true 1920’s Prohibition Experience, officially opened their doors in the Grotto at Grandscape this past weekend (5774 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 100, The Colony, TX 75056).

The Colony location is the fourth to open with the original location in downtown Atlanta. Red Phone Booth expanded locations to also include the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Nashville, TN, and the Brickell, FL location will open later this year. The upscale establishment will be open daily on Sunday – Wednesday from 4:00pm until midnight and Thursday – Saturday from 4:00pm until 1:00am.

Red Phone Booth provides a unique and exclusive atmosphere for their members to conclude their day with colleagues over a specialty craft cocktail, signature cigar and small plate. While the exclusive lounge will be open to the public, part of the unique prohibition experience is that guests will need a secret phone number from a member, or local hotel or restaurant to dial into the restored London antique red phone booth to gain entry.

Red Phone Booth is owned and operated by Stephen de Haan along with other investors to include award-winning actor, whiskey and cigar enthusiast Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Band of Brothers, Clarice and The Kids Are Alright).

“We had such an incredible response to our VIP Nights and Grand Opening Event,” said Owner & Founder Stephen de Haan in a statement. “We are very excited that The Colony location is our first venue in Texas. Red Phone Booth at Grandscape is the perfect complement for adults looking for a unique Prohibition experience where they can enjoy award-winning cocktails while focusing on conversation among friends and colleagues.”

Red Phone Booth is a prohibition experience featuring a turn-of-the-century craft cocktail selection and an exclusive cigar program. The almost 6,000 square foot venue features 100-year-old reclaimed brick walls from a textile mill, a honey onyx bar, intimate fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, and hand-painted ceiling with back lighting by artist Christian Waggoner (Star Wars / Lucas Arts) as well as his fine art throughout the venue. Semi-private space and a private room are also available to rent for special events.

Red Phone Booth’s cocktail menu features a selection of over 400 spirits including rare bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila and Japanese whisky selections. Patrons will notice the finest attention to detail that provides for world-class cocktails including 100% fresh squeezed juices to include lemon, lime, orange, pineapple and cranberry juices and hand chipped double-reverse pass osmosis ice, garnishes cut to order, a collection of some of the rarest liquors available and over a dozen tinctures, bitters and flavoring agents to help breathe new depth. Red Phone Booth is known for its private member tasting events where members sample flights of whiskey, bourbon, scotch or tequila and learn the spirits’ history from key leaders in the industry.

In addition, guests will enjoy Italian inspired appetizers and small bites menu to include Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Polpette and Insalata di Bistecca as well as a variety of fresh authentic Neapolitan Pizzas made to order.

Cigar enthusiasts can choose from a selection of 220+ cigars from the temperature and humidity controlled walk-in humidor. In developing the humidor, Red Phone Booth prioritized quality and desirability of the cigars over quantity of any one brand, therefore will continually bring in fresh new inventory. In addition, Red Phone Booth spared no expense on the latest, state-of-the-art ventilation system that completely cleans or replaces 100% of the air in the venue approximately every two (2) minutes. With a strict bi-weekly maintenance schedule, air quality is a top priority at the Red Phone Booth. Extensive time, money, and effort was placed to combat the smoke, utilizing an AAON ventilation system as part of their multiple large rooftop fresh-air units, micro-environment air scrubbers, and other additional temperature-controlled fresh air intakes and exhausts. Additionally, Red Phone Booth installed proprietary Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology which has now been proven to virtually eliminate static SARS-CoV-2. This is the only air purification solution to test SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes.

Red Phone Booth memberships are currently available (reciprocal at all locations) and are expected to sell out quickly. Membership starts with an associate level at $350; premium locker level at $1,000; corporate level at $3,000, and executive level at $5,000.

