Sidus Space Names 40+ Year Industry Veteran Richard Kube as Chief Production Officer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, appointed Richard Kube to the role of Chief Production Officer (CPO). With over 40 years of experience in the engineering, manufacturing and aerospace industries, Rich brings a wealth of knowledge to Sidus Space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005555/en/

Kube was most recently VP of Engineering at Cape Design Engineering, where he was responsible for multiple commercial and government contracts. Prior to joining Cape Design, Rich was Director of Engineering at Craig Technologies, where he oversaw the design and development of hardware supporting multiple space launch providers, as well as commercial and government agencies.

“We are excited to welcome Rich to our team,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “Rich brings a unique and valuable set of skills to the table that will help us optimize our manufacturing processes as we accelerate growth in the quarters ahead. We look forward to leveraging Rich’s expertise as we continue our mission of ’Bringing Space Down to Earth™.”

Kube’s extensive experience in manufacturing spans over four decades and includes more than 20 years as a senior manager overseeing hardware build, test, and repair in support of NASA’s Space Shuttle program. Kube has a master’s degree in Aeronautical Sciences from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

“I am thrilled to join Sidus Space as it enters a pivotal period of growth and revenue acceleration,” said Kube. “I look forward to applying my extensive experience in the manufacturing and aerospace industries to help Sidus Space fully capitalize on the wealth of opportunities available in this rapidly evolving market.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005555/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

SIDU@redchip.com

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498Heather Crowell

Executive Vice President

Gregory FCA

heather@gregoryfca.comMedia Contact

Katie Kennedy

Katie Kennedy

Senior Vice President

Gregory FCA

katiek@gregoryfca.com

1-610-731-1045

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER COMMUNICATIONS COMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE ENGINEERING MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.

PUB: 03/14/2023 08:30 AM/DISC: 03/14/2023 08:32 AM