SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 baseball rankings: IMG Academy, Stoneman Douglas take over top two spots

Break out the bats and gloves as high school baseball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Sunshine State. One of the tops when it comes to high-level baseball, Florida features several teams that appeared in our SBLive Sports’ Preseason Power 25 Rankings recently.

Starting off at the top spot as the new No. 1 in the Sunshine State is IMG Academy, with teams like Jesuit, Doral Academy, Clearwater Calvary Christian and Stoneman Douglas all in the national conversation as well. Besides those few teams, who else is amongst the elites when it comes to high school baseball in Florida? Take a look at our Power 25 rankings as we give you our list after three weeks of play out on the diamond.

Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Florida Baseball Power 25:

1. IMG Academy (8-0): Right behind the Warriors is the second-best pitching arguably in the state over in Bradenton. The Ascenders feature left-hander Cam Johnson, who is committed to LSU. Jaewoo Cho (Arkansas) and Noah Franco (Mississippi State) join Johnson to form a formidable pitching staff second to none.

2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas (8-0): Coming off a Class 7A state championship last season with a 30-2 record, the Eagles bring back undoubtedly one of the state’s most talented rosters. The Eagles have the talent to get back to states once again and win another title. Stoneman Douglas features a pair of Florida signees Christian Rodriguez and Jacob Gomberg.

3. Jesuit (8-0): Miguel Menendez’s club returns plenty of talent to the roster, especially when it comes to the Tigers’ pitching staff. Wes Mendes, who has signed already with Ole Miss, can do it on the mound or in the outfield. Also, watch out for Florida State signee John Abraham and Miami signee Jake Kulikowski.

4. Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) (7-1): The top pitching staff in the land on the high school baseball circuit resides over Pinellas County. Calvary Christian features Landen Maroudis (NC State signee), left-gander Hunter Dietz (USF signee) and Liam Peterson, who’s headed to Florida. All three are projected to be drafted in the early rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft.

5. Archbishop McCarthy (9-0): The Mavericks weren’t a team on our initial radar when it came to the rankings, but they’ve certainly caught our attention. A 5-3 win over Doral Academy this past Friday was impressive. Pitcher Andrew IIdefonso has been solid for Archbishop McCarthy, striking out eight through four innings.

6. Doral Academy (6-2): The defending Class 6A state champions are loaded across the board and much of that starts behind the left arm of Florida signee Frank Menendez. He’s joined by Miami signee Adrian Santana and outfielder/pitcher Michael Torres, who is also a future Hurricane.

7. Montverde Academy (8-1): Last year the Eagles played as an independent program, but this season will play in Class 3A, District 9. Montverde Academy, coming off an 18-7 campaign in 2022, is led by a stout pitching staff that consists of USF signee Logan Bevis and Stetson signee Matthew Heyl.

8. Sickles (6-1): A run to the Final Four in Class 6A is how the Gryphons ended 2022, but this group is hungry for more this spring. Manager Eric Luksis brings back a very talented roster, which includes Florida signee Hayden Yost along with UCF signee Caden McDonald and Yost’s younger brother, Jordan (Florida commit).

9. Canterbury (Fort Myers, Fla.) (7-0): The Cougars have played some of the best baseball among any Southwest Florida team so far. Canterbury is undefeated with an impressive win over Naples. They’ve out-scored opponents 51-5 through five games.

10. Naples (6-2): Top team in the Southwest Florida region is the Golden Eagles as they are coming off a state semifinal appearance last year in Class 5A. The Golden Eagles bring back outfielder Michael Graziano and pitcher Reilly Witmer, who has signed on with Florida.

11. Tate (6-0): A March 31 matchup against No. 15 Pace and a meeting with Chiles on April 8 will be tall telling on exactly this Aggies club is at. The Aggies went 23-4 a year ago and return plenty in order to compete in Class 6A.

12. Pace (7-1): The Patriots got to the Class 6A state championship game before falling to Hagerty. Pace went 26-4 last year and Jason McBride’s club has a couple of Division I signees back, including Jackson McKenzie (Mississippi State) and Nash Pires (Alabama).

13. Hagerty (5-2): Though the Huskies fell short of winning it all last year in Class 6A, Mike Sindone’s squad is more than talented enough to make up for it this spring. Luis Rivero batted .330 last year and is a Saint Leo signee. Right-hander Garrett Baumann (UCF signee) will be Hagerty’s top pitcher on the mound.

14. North Broward Prep (7-2): The Eagles have one of the top lineups in Broward County and despite graduating multiple key seniors, they bring back plenty. North Broward Prep returns junior Riley Luft, who batted .337 last season and committed to Appalachian State.

15. Viera (7-1): Getting past the region semifinal round will be a checkmark the Hawks want to make sure happens this spring. The Hawks went 21-8 under Brock Doty last year and will be a contender in Class 6A, one of the state’s strongest classifications.

16. Belen Jesuit (7-1): The Wolverines were a 19-8 team a year ago, with their playoff run being cut short by Naples. This season, outside of a narrow 4-3 loss to Braddock, Belen Jesuit has reeled off some solid wins, including a 6-2 victory over previously ranked Miami Springs.

17. Pensacola Catholic (5-1): A region quarterfinal exit in the Class 3A playoffs is how the Crusaders’ season ended last year. Pensacola Catholic is another panhandle program that’s expected to make waves. Leading the talented roster is catcher Will Barter, who has signed with Tulane.

18. Dunedin (5-1): Last year’s Class 4A state semifinalists started off on the outside looking in when it came to our preseason rankings. A season-opening victory over No. 7 Mitchell vaults them into our list this week. Trey Beard remains had a strong showing against the Mustangs.

19. Oakleaf (8-0): The Knights have rolled through the competition in Northeast Florida so far with an undefeated start. Oakleaf has defeated teams like FSU High, Bolles, Orange Park and Episcopal School en route to a strong start in a tough Jacksonville region.

20. Clay (7-1): When it comes to the northeast end of Florida, the Blue Devils have come on strong and especially to yielding runs. The Blue Devils have only allowed eight runs and have three shutouts on the season. A matchup against Bartram Trail towards the end of the month should be a good test.

21. Hernando (7-1): An impressive win over Nature Coast was followed up by a 5-3 loss to Dunnellon. The Leopards enter the rankings after a 5-2 victory over Bishop McLaughlin, whom just defeated the previous No. 1 Clearwater Calvary Christian.

22. Mitchell (7-2): When talking about having possibly the top player in the state of Florida, the Mustangs have arguably that in their arsenal. Shortstop Aidan Miller is back and is projected to be a bonafide first-round pick in this summer’s 2023 MLB Draft. Trevor Harrison (Florida State signee) and Chase Nystrom (UCF commit) round out a strong roster.

23. Lake Wales (8-1): Entering the Power 25 rankings chat is the Highlanders in our final spot. Lake Wales entered the season as one of the top teams out of Polk County, but has emerged as one of the best in Central Florida. The Highlanders are another club that's shut out three opponents and allowed just eight runs through five games.

24. Lake Brantley (5-3): Several seniors graduated from last year’s 24-5 squad, but the Patriots should have enough to make another push in Class 7A. The strength of the club lies in its outfield with seniors Ethan Beal and Benjamin Jurenko back.

25. Strawberry Crest (5-3): A very highly anticipated matchup to start off the high school baseball season in Florida will be when the Chargers face No. 8 Sickles next week. The Chargers are led by a pair of Division I signees of shortstop Arjun Nimmala (Florida State) and pitcher/outfielder Alex Philpott (Florida).

On the bubble: Berkeley Prep, Bishop McLaughlin, Bishop Verot, Chiles, Columbus, Cooper City, Eau Gallie, Fletcher, Key West, Jensen Beach, Lakeland Christian, Lake Nona, Lennard, Leon, Miami Springs, Park Vista, Plant, Plantation American Heritage, Rockledge, Sarasota, Sarasota Riverview, Spruce Creek, St. Johns Country Day, St. Thomas Aquinas, Suwannee, Taravella, Trinity Christian Academy, Western, Winter Park.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.