Will SLO County see wildflower superbloom after heavy rains? Here’s what experts say

Will all the winter rain showers bring April flowers?

That’s a question keeping some wildflower experts on the edge of their seats as a series of winter rainstorms feed thirsty pollinator plants that have been dormant across San Luis Obispo County.

“It’s really exciting,” said Katie Drexhage, a senior environmental scientist for California State Parks’ San Luis Obispo Coast District . “I’m cautiously optimistic there will be a better than normal wildflower year.”

It’s been a few years since the last time California saw huge swaths of grasslands decorated shades of yellow, orange, blue and purple.

Massive blooms of wildflowers, known as superblooms, were last seen on the Central Coast in 2017 and 2019 after particularly wet winters. The colorful blossoms blanketing the region were so abundant that they could be seen from space .

Since then, San Luis Obispo County has experienced less-than-incredible displays of wildflowers as an intense drought gripped the state.

Baby blue eyes bloom in the Carrizo Plain National Monument in March 2023. Neil Havlik/Carrizo Plain Conservancy

Wet weather can lead to wildflower superblooms

Wildflowers typically need a good rainy season to bloom in full force.

This winter has been nothing if not extremely rainy.

A series of atmospheric river storms have brought several inches of rain to the Central Coast, ranging from more than a foot of rain to almost 7 feet in various areas.

The winter has also been colder than normal.

Average temperatures from December through February were nearly 10 degrees lower than normal in some areas of San Luis Obispo County, according to the Climate Engine .

A cold winter storm in late February even brought snowfall to SLO County’s hills and mountains.

The cold has likely pushed the flowering season a bit back as the flowers wait for warmer temperatures to bloom.

“I’m thinking we’ll start really seeing good displays in late April,” said Steph Wald, board secretary for the Carrizo Land Plain Conservancy , which works to protect wilderness and wildlife in and around Carrizo Plain National Monument. “Then with the amount of water (we’re seeing) — and some of it being snow — we might see the blooming season last longer.”

Carrizo Plain National Monument in southeastern San Luis Obispo County is one of the most popular areas locally to view wildflowers.

It historically showcases huge displays of wildflowers across conserved grasslands and throughout the Temblor mountain range.

The national monument is managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management .

Johna Hurl, BLM manager for Carrizo Plain National Monument, said she’s seeing flowers on the valley floor start to grow. That could mean that blooms are on their way soon.

“I would expect we’re going to get a nice display of flowers,” Hurl added.

Poppies are seen along the Point Buchon Trail on the Diablo Canyon Lands near Montaña de Oro State Park. John Lindsey

Where to see wildflowers in SLO County

Those seeking wildflowers at Carrizo Plain National Monument should plan their visits carefully, Hurl advised, as the region is very remote and has no available services.

Travelers should come with a full tank of gas and plenty of food and water, she said.

The roads in the national monument can be tricky, too.

After rain, the ground becomes extremely muddy and sticky — making it possible to strand even the most experienced of drivers, Wald said.

Other popular spots to view wildflowers include Montaña de Oro State Park near Los Osos, Hearst San Simeon State Park in San Simeon and Estero Bluffs and Harmony Headlands state parks north of Cayucos, according to Drexhage.

The fields off Shell Creek Road and Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita, Oso Flaco Lake Natural Area near Nipomo and the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve in Cambria may also host good displays of wildflowers this year, as well as the South Hills, Johnson Ranch, Irish Hills and Rancho El Chorro areas of San Luis Obispo.

When searching for wildflowers, Drexhage advised to people “take photos, not flowers.”

“It’s really important to not disturb the wildflowers,” she said, since the blooms are “the plants’ reproductive organs and a super important food source for pollinators.”

Visitors should stay on designated roads and trails to avoid damaging or eroding the sensitive plants, Drexhage added.