Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

18-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle on Southwest Side

By Marisa Rodriguez,

3 days ago

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man has died after being shot while riding in a vehicle on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of South Western in Gage Park. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when another car approached and someone inside opened fire.

He was shot in the upper back and transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the 18-year-old as Robert Santos.

16-year-old boy dies after South Side shooting

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Driver wanted after woman critically injured in South Side hit-and-run
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Man shot to death inside car at Chicago gas station
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man shot and killed at West Side gas station: CPD
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Man, woman rush into Englewood beauty shop for help after being shot
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Little Village woman missing since January found dead in laundry cart on West Side
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Zion man wanted after infant, woman killed in marijuana-related crash last year
Waukegan, IL10 hours ago
15 businesses targeted in rash of North Side burglaries, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
2 hospitalized after shooting in Englewood
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police: Suburban Popeyes employees open fire on delivery driver over late order
Glenwood, IL8 hours ago
2 shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Driver shot while picking up passengers in Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Rideshare driver shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD: Woman stabbed during argument in River North
Chicago, IL1 day ago
East Chatham shooting: 2 teens shot, injured while standing on sidewalk, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
2 charged with murder after ‘brutal attack’ at Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve: prosecutors
Fort Sheridan, IL22 hours ago
Pair charged with robbing woman, teen girl at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Geneva man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed man, 73, who was loading fridge onto truck
Geneva, IL1 day ago
CPD says at least 10 armed robberies committed in less than 2 hours Wednesday morning
Chicago, IL1 day ago
'Brutal attack': 2 men allegedly killed 45-year-old dad during confrontation at Lake Michigan beach
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
Teenager charged in shooting death of 25-year-old man
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago man sentenced for robbing, trying to carjack woman at suburban gas station in 2021
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Person found dead on Chicago's South Side, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Greater Grand Crossing, officials say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police seeking suspect wanted for attempted murder in South Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Person killed after being shot while driving, crashing into another vehicle on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police: 5 in custody after attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train in South Loop
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago man faces weapon charge after police find gun during traffic stop in New Lenox
New Lenox, IL1 day ago
Man stabbed inside South Side convenience store, police say
Chicago, IL3 days ago
FBI: Suspects burglarized Lincoln Park Bank of America by breaking into nearby building
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy