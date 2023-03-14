Open in App
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD

By Mira Wassef,

3 days ago

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the man who was taken into custody may be the woman’s brother. They have since clarified that the woman and the person in custody are not relatives. The story below has been updated to reflect this.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment on Friday morning, and a man was taken into custody, police said.

Officers were conducting a wellness check when they discovered Kelly Kwak, 28, unconscious with bodily trauma in the home on Gates Avenue at around 9:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. Kwak was pronounced dead at the scene.

List of school closings, delays for NY, NJ as nor’easter blows through

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and sent for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. The man has not been arrested or charged.

Authorities have deemed the woman’s death a homicide but it remained unclear how she was killed, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

