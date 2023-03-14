Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the man who was taken into custody may be the woman’s brother. They have since clarified that the woman and the person in custody are not relatives. The story below has been updated to reflect this.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment on Friday morning, and a man was taken into custody, police said.

Officers were conducting a wellness check when they discovered Kelly Kwak, 28, unconscious with bodily trauma in the home on Gates Avenue at around 9:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. Kwak was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and sent for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. The man has not been arrested or charged.

Authorities have deemed the woman’s death a homicide but it remained unclear how she was killed, police said.

