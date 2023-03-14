Open in App
WGN News

Man accused of battering 50-year-old CTA driver on South Side

By Andy Koval,

3 days ago

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly battering a woman working as a CTA driver on the South Side.

Just after 8:50 a.m., Anthony James, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of 63rd Street.

Moments earlier, police said he battered the bus driver in the same block.

2 vehicles wanted after man dies in suburban hit-and-run

James was charged with aggravated battery against a transit employee.

He is due in bond court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

