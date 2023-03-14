Man accused of battering 50-year-old CTA driver on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly battering a woman working as a CTA driver on the South Side.

Just after 8:50 a.m., Anthony James, 20, was arrested in the 1100 block of 63rd Street.

Moments earlier, police said he battered the bus driver in the same block.

James was charged with aggravated battery against a transit employee.

He is due in bond court on Tuesday.

