Tampa, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Boy Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Tampa

By Local - Liz Shultz,

3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – A boy was hospitalized following a shooting in Tampa on Tuesday.

According to the Tampa Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to a neighborhood along Del Ray Court, located just south of E. Busch Blvd. near the city limits of Temple Terrace.

Officers found a male child with injuries.

Tampa PD did not give any additional information about the victim.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and Tampa police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411, accessible through the TampaPD app.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), visit CrimeStoppersTB.com , or use the free Crime Stoppers mobile app and select “Tampa.”

