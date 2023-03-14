Florida Citizens Insurance Tops 1.2M Policies

Hurricane Ian Flooding In Florida (TFP File)

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.2 million policies and continues to see a flood of new customers.

Citizens had 1,203,840 policies as of Friday, an increase of 6,481 policies from a week earlier and up 14,735 policies from two weeks earlier, according to data posted Monday on its website.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth during the past two years as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial problems.

By comparison, Citizens had 552,340 policies on Feb. 28, 2021, and 792,616 policies on Feb. 28, 2022.

It last had more than 1.2 million policies in October 2013.

