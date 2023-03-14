Open in App
Shandon, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Shooting suspect arrested in Shandon

By News Staff,

3 days ago
The shooting occured in the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon on Oct. 31, 2022.

Shooting incident occurred on Halloween night in 2022

– Yesterday, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jesus Angel Contreras, a 19-year-old resident of Shandon, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Halloween night in 2022.

According to a news release by the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 200 block of Camatti Street in Shandon on Oct. 31, 2022, around 10 p.m., in response to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old male in the street who had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim was alert and talking, and deputies provided first aid before having him airlifted to a nearby hospital.

After conducting an investigation, authorities identified Contreras as the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for him. He was taken into custody without incident and faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury. The incident is believed to be gang-related.

