RadarOnline

Julia Fox Pays 'Mad Scientist' Brother's $450K Bail Following His Arrest On Gun Possession & Manufacturing Charges

By Connor Surmonte,

3 days ago
Julia Fox reportedly helped her embattled younger brother post bail shortly after he was arrested on gun possession and manufacturing charges in New York City last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come less than one week after Julia’s 30-year-old brother, Christopher Fox , was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, March 8, the 33-year-old model and actress reportedly co-signed her younger brother’s $450,000 bail bond.

According to the New York Post , Christopher made his $450,000 bond on Monday night and was released from Riker’s Island shortly after 6 PM following an appearance before the Manhattan Criminal Court.

“Of course Ms. Fox seemed upset,” Ira Judelson , the celebrity bail bondsman who posted Christopher’s bond, told the Post shortly after Christopher's release from Riker’s. “It is her brother.”

Following his release on Monday night, Julia’s brother reportedly jumped into a black Jeep with his and Julia’s father, Thomas Fox , and is scheduled to appear back in court on May 4.

The Post also reported that both Julia and her parents signed off on Christopher’s bond and they secured the bail bond with assets belonging to both the actress/model and her father.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christopher and his father were arrested at approximately 6 AM on Wednesday morning after the NYPD launched a raid on the 30-year-old’s Upper East Side apartment.

The NYPD reportedly found 3D printers allegedly used to make guns without traceable serial numbers in Christopher’s apartment, as well as heroin, chloroform, unidentified pills, a pill press, fentanyl, propane, explosive materials, and formaldehyde.

“The NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills,” a police spokesperson said following Christopher and Thomas’ arrests.

“Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics,” the NYPD spokesperson added.

“At this time, the matter is believed to be contained, with no apparent nexus to terrorism.”

Although Julia’s father was also arrested and taken into custody, he has not been charged. The NYPD’s investigation into the alleged ghost gun operation is reportedly still ongoing.

