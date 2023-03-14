Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 286: Make your predictions for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

By Matt Erickson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MIWC_0lIHqhhy00

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 286 event in London.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 286 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 286 takes place Saturday at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller

Records: Veronica Hardy (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Hardy 1-4, Miller 3-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Hardy +325, Miller -425

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Records: Jai Herbert (12-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Ludovit Klein (19-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Herbert 2-3, Klein 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Herbert +150, Klein -175

Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood

Records: Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Joanne Wood (15-8 MMA, 7-8 UFC)

Past five: Carolina 3-2, Wood 1-4

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Carolina +155, Wood -180

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Records: Malcolm Gordon (14-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Jake Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 2-3, Hadley 4-1

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Gordon +310, Hadley -390

Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Records: Christian Duncan (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Dusko Todorovic (12-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Duncan 5-0, Todorovic 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -200, Todorovic +165

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Records: Lerone Murphy (11-0-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC), Gabriel Santos (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Murphy 4-0-1, Santos 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Murphy -175, Santos +140

Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Records: Jafel Filho (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Muhammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Filho 5-0, Mokaev 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Filho +525, Mokaev -750

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson

Records: Yanal Ashmoz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sam Patterson (10-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Ashmoz 5-0, Patterson 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Ashmoz +220, Patterson -270

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Records: Chris Duncan (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Omar Morales (11-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Duncan 4-1, Morales 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -105, Morales -115

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore

Records: Makwan Amirkhani (17-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Jack Shore (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Amirkhani 1-4, Shore 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Amirkhani +375, Shore -500

Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

Records: Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Dolidze 4-1, Vettori 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Dolidze +240, Vettori -300

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill

Records: Jennifer Maia (20-9-1 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Casey O’Neill (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Maia 2-3, O’Neill 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Maia +155, O’Neill -180

Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson

Records: Bryan Barberena (18-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Past five: Barberena 3-2, Nelson 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Barberena +325, Nelson -425

Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

Records: Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Fiziev 5-0, Gaethje 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Fiziev -240, Gaethje +190

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Records: Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC), Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC)

Past five: Edwards 5-0, Usman 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Edwards +200, Usman -250

UFC 286 fight card (as of March 14, 8 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman
  • Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson
  • Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill
  • Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

  • Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore
  • Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales
  • Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson
  • Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley
  • Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood
  • Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Accused of Killing Wife Joked With Steve Harvey About Marriage
Quincy, IL1 day ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA1 day ago
UNC basketball reaches out to guard in transfer portal
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
UNC 2024 target named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
NFL free agency: Rumors and reports on the remaining Lions on the market
Detroit, MI5 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO2 days ago
NBA fans rightfully roasted Paul George for saying he 'hung banners' during his time with the Pacers
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
Hot takes fly on social media after USC loses in NCAA Tournament
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Moment Kamala Harris is Booed by March Madness Crowd
Des Moines, IA18 hours ago
UNC recruiting target trending toward Louisville
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
Isaiah McKenzie is the veteran slot WR the Steelers need
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Announcers deliver a perfect play-by-play of NC State’s Terquavion Smith’s chair-punching tantrum
Raleigh, NC5 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Penn State’s massive win against Texas AM
State College, PA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy