UFC 286: Make your predictions for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC 286 event in London.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 286 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 286 takes place Saturday at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller

Records: Veronica Hardy (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Hardy 1-4, Miller 3-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Hardy +325, Miller -425

Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein

Records: Jai Herbert (12-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Ludovit Klein (19-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Herbert 2-3, Klein 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Herbert +150, Klein -175

Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood

Records: Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Joanne Wood (15-8 MMA, 7-8 UFC)

Past five: Carolina 3-2, Wood 1-4

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Carolina +155, Wood -180

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley

Records: Malcolm Gordon (14-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Jake Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Gordon 2-3, Hadley 4-1

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Gordon +310, Hadley -390

Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Records: Christian Duncan (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Dusko Todorovic (12-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Duncan 5-0, Todorovic 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -200, Todorovic +165

Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Records: Lerone Murphy (11-0-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC), Gabriel Santos (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Murphy 4-0-1, Santos 5-0

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Murphy -175, Santos +140

Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Records: Jafel Filho (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Muhammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Past five: Filho 5-0, Mokaev 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Filho +525, Mokaev -750

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson

Records: Yanal Ashmoz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sam Patterson (10-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Ashmoz 5-0, Patterson 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Ashmoz +220, Patterson -270

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Records: Chris Duncan (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Omar Morales (11-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Past five: Duncan 4-1, Morales 2-3

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -105, Morales -115

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore

Records: Makwan Amirkhani (17-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Jack Shore (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Past five: Amirkhani 1-4, Shore 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Amirkhani +375, Shore -500

Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

Records: Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC)

Past five: Dolidze 4-1, Vettori 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Dolidze +240, Vettori -300

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill

Records: Jennifer Maia (20-9-1 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Casey O’Neill (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Maia 2-3, O’Neill 5-0

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Maia +155, O’Neill -180

Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson

Records: Bryan Barberena (18-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC)

Past five: Barberena 3-2, Nelson 2-3

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Barberena +325, Nelson -425

Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

Records: Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC)

Past five: Fiziev 5-0, Gaethje 3-2

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Fiziev -240, Gaethje +190

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Records: Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC), Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC)

Past five: Edwards 5-0, Usman 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 03.14.23): Edwards +200, Usman -250

UFC 286 fight card (as of March 14, 8 a.m. ET)

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 5 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje

Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore

Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales

Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson

Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)