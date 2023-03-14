UFC 286: Make your predictions for Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3

We want your predictions for Saturday’s
UFC 286 event in London.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC 286 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC 286 takes place Saturday at The O2 in London. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the fights below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286 . Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller Records: Veronica Hardy (6-4-1 MMA, 1-4 UFC), Juliana Miller (3-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) Past five: Hardy 1-4, Miller 3-1 Division: Women’s flyweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Hardy +325, Miller -425 Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein Records: Jai Herbert (12-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Ludovit Klein (19-4 MMA, 3-2 UFC) Past five: Herbert 2-3, Klein 3-2 Division: Lightweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Herbert +150, Klein -175 Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood Records: Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Joanne Wood (15-8 MMA, 7-8 UFC) Past five: Carolina 3-2, Wood 1-4 Division: Women’s flyweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Carolina +155, Wood -180 Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley Records: Malcolm Gordon (14-6 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Jake Hadley (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) Past five: Gordon 2-3, Hadley 4-1 Division: Flyweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Gordon +310, Hadley -390 Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic Records: Christian Duncan (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Dusko Todorovic (12-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) Past five: Duncan 5-0, Todorovic 2-3 Division: Middleweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -200, Todorovic +165 Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos Records: Lerone Murphy (11-0-1 MMA, 3-0-1 UFC), Gabriel Santos (10-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Past five: Murphy 4-0-1, Santos 5-0 Division: Featherweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Murphy -175, Santos +140 Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev Records: Jafel Filho (14-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Muhammad Mokaev (8-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) Past five: Filho 5-0, Mokaev 5-0 Division: Flyweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Filho +525, Mokaev -750 Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson Records: Yanal Ashmoz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sam Patterson (10-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) Past five: Ashmoz 5-0, Patterson 5-0 Division: Lightweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Ashmoz +220, Patterson -270 Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales Records: Chris Duncan (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Omar Morales (11-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) Past five: Duncan 4-1, Morales 2-3 Division: Lightweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Duncan -105, Morales -115 Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore Records: Makwan Amirkhani (17-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC), Jack Shore (16-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) Past five: Amirkhani 1-4, Shore 4-1 Division: Featherweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Amirkhani +375, Shore -500 Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori Records: Roman Dolidze (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Marvin Vettori (18-5-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) Past five: Dolidze 4-1, Vettori 3-2 Division: Middleweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Dolidze +240, Vettori -300 Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill Records: Jennifer Maia (20-9-1 MMA, 5-5 UFC), Casey O’Neill (9-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) Past five: Maia 2-3, O’Neill 5-0 Division: Women’s flyweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Maia +155, O’Neill -180 Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson Records: Bryan Barberena (18-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC), Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1 MMA, 9-5 UFC) Past five: Barberena 3-2, Nelson 2-3 Division: Welterweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Barberena +325, Nelson -425 Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje Records: Rafael Fiziev (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) Past five: Fiziev 5-0, Gaethje 3-2 Division: Lightweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Fiziev -240, Gaethje +190 Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Records: Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC), Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) Past five: Edwards 5-0, Usman 4-1 Division: Welterweight Rankings: None Odds (as of 03.14.23): Edwards +200, Usman -250 UFC 286 fight card (as of March 14, 8 a.m. ET) MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 5 p.m. ET) Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Rafael Fiziev vs. Justin Gaethje Bryan Barberena vs. Gunnar Nelson Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Roman Dolidze vs. Marvin Vettori PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET) Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jack Shore Chris Duncan vs. Omar Morales Yanal Ashmoz vs. Sam Patterson Jafel Filho vs. Muhammad Mokaev PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET) Lerone Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos Christian Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic Malcolm Gordon vs. Jake Hadley Luana Carolina vs. Joanne Wood Jai Herbert vs. Ludovit Klein Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller
Comments / 0