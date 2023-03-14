IHSAA girls basketball: This 2023 Indiana All-Stars team 'will be hard to beat.'

The 2022 girls high school basketball Indiana All-Stars have been selected.

The Indiana All-Stars will play a girls-boys doubleheader against the Kentucky All-Stars in Owensboro, Ky., on June 9 and the rematch on June 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Penn's Kristi Ulrich will coach the Indiana All-Stars, which will be led by IndyStar Miss Basketball Laila Hull and finalists Rashunda Jones and Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Karsyn Norman of Bedford North Lawrence and Amber Tretter of Forest Park. Ulrich will be assisted by Garrett's Bob Lapadot and Triton Central's Bryan Graham.

Other area selections on this year's team include Hamilton Southeastern's Olivia Brown and Riley Makalusky, Ben Davis' Cristen Carter and Cathedral's Layla Gold.

“I believe this year’s girls Indiana All-Stars are going to be a quality group that will represent the state in a fantastic fashion," Indiana All-Stars director Mike Broughton said.

"This year’s senior class has 20-plus Division I and Division II players, so the competition for making the All-Star team was at an all-time level," he continued. "This year's All-Stars team is blessed with five young ladies who were part of six basketball state championships in their career, including two players who were Mental Attitude Award recipients at last month's state finals, plus five girls who made first team academic all-state. I believe with the good coaches we have, plus the entire roster signing Division I scholarships in the fall, this Indiana squad will be hard to beat.”

The Indiana Juniors will play the Kentucky Juniors on June 4, then the Indiana All-Stars on June 7.

2023 Indiana All-Stars

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer (Ball State) : Brooke averaged 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals this season. She holds the school's all-time records for assists (355) and steals (264), and ranks second in points (1,533), despite being limited to just 73 games.

Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern (Akron) : A prolific playmaker, Brown averaged 7.5 assists, 3.6 steals, 5 rebounds and 6.9 points per game running point. She is the school's all-time leader in assists (447) and steals (233), and totaled 496 points.

Cristen Carter, Ben Davis (Miami-Ohio) : Carter reset Ben Davis' single-season rebounding record with 355 boards over 28 games. The 6-3 center also poured in 18.6 points per game and shot a career-best 51% from the field. She finished her career with 866 points and 695 rebounds.

Asia Donald, Hobart (Indiana State) : Hobart was good for a double-double per game for the second consecutive season, averaging 26.7 points and 10.9 rebounds. She also contributed four steals and 2.3 assists per game, and finished her career with 1,737 points, 745 rebounds and 265 steals.

Layla Gold, Cathedral (Valparaiso) : Gold poured in 22 points, nine rebounds, 2.5 assists and two blocks per game for the Fighting Irish, boasting a 78% mark at the line and a 37% mark from 3. She graduates with 1,565 points and 525 rebounds.

Laila Hull, Zionsville (North Carolina) : 2023 IndyStar Miss Basketball, Hull averaged a career-high 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over 23 games. She shot 52% from the field, 42% from 3 and 82% at the line, and will graduate as the school's career scoring leader.

Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington (Purdue) : Jones logged 19.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals per game. She cleared 20 points in 13 games, and posted a pair of double-doubles for Washington, which ran its win streak to 34 games this season.

McKenna Layden, Northwestern (Purdue) : Layden shot 45% from the field, 41% from 3 and 84% from the line. She poured in 21.6 ppg and rounded out her line with 6.3 rpg, 4 apg and 3 spg. The Purdue commit graduates with 1,616 points, 573 rebounds and 388 assists for her career.

Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern (Butler ): Ranked sixth on HSE's all-time scoring list (1,067 points), Makalusky averaged 20 points in her final varsity season. She also logged 3.9 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.1 spg.

Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence (Butler) : Norman led the Stars to the Class 4A state championship , averaging 15 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 4.2 rebounds over 30 games. A four-time sectional champion and two-time regional champion, she holds the school record for career assists (352).

*- Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington (Maryland) : Reynolds logged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.3 steals over 19 games for the three-time defending regional champion Panthers. She suffered a season-ending foot injury in the regular-season finale against La Lumiere.

Saige Stahl, Columbus East (Indiana State) : Stahl reset her career bests in points (26 per game) and rebounds (9.9 per game), while also contributing 3.2 spg. The multi-sport athlete shot 56% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line, and graduates with over 1,000 career points.

Amber Tretter, Forest Park (Miami-Ohio) : Tretter led Forest Park to its second consecutive 2A state championship this season, averaging 15.8 points (59% FG, 41% 3PT, 74% FT), nine rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.1 blocks and two steals per game.

*-Injured, unable to play in All-Star games

IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates

Girls start time listed, boys to follow

June 4 : Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville HS

June 7 : Junior-Senior All-Star game at TBA

June 9 : Indiana vs. Kentucky in Owensboro, Ky.

June 10 : Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

