Raymond, MS
Magnolia State Live

Another Mississippi singer secures spot on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By Magnolia State Live,

3 days ago
Another Mississippi singer was turning chairs on “The Voice.”

Monday night, Walker Wilson from Raymond secured a spot on Team Blake by singing “Hurricane,” by Band of Heathens.

Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn his chair for Wilson’s gravely sound.

“You have a grit to what you do,” Shelton said.”You’re on the right track with that sound and this is going to be a lot of fun to do.”

Originally from Raymond, Wilson lived and worked in Raymond.

Before moving to Nashville, Walker was working as a CNC machinist. It didn’t pay much, but he liked the job because it allowed him to gig in the evenings and on weekends. Walker decided to move to Nashville and pursue music in 2021 and now works as a bouncer at a downtown bar.

After being hired, he quickly realized he could use this job to network with other musicians. The best part of the job has been getting to know the house band. They’ve asked Walker to sing with them a couple of times when he’s not working, giving him a unique foot in the door in a city known for being tough to find a break.

