Open in App
ESPN

March Madness betting 2023: Bracket odds, lines, tips, more

By ESPN Sports Betting,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6gfd_0lIHp3e400

March Madness season has finally arrived as 68 teams will battle it out to decide who is the best team in the nation at the end of NCAA Tournament. This time of year is also one of the biggest betting seasons on the calendar as there are plenty of games to make smart wagers on.

Our ESPN betting analysts have got you covered with everything you need to know to make a bet over the next month. Make sure to check back as this page will be updated daily with new content each round.

The Houston Cougars opened as the favorites to win the men's championship only hours after the bracket was released, with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks and Purdue Boilermakers following behind them.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

2023 men's NCAA tournament picks - Friday cheat sheet

The 2023 NCAA tournament is finally here with a loaded Friday slate, and Doug Kezirian is here to make sense of the madness and offer his best college basketball picks.

College basketball: Betting tips for first round of women's NCAA tournament

Odds, upsets, predictions and top picks can be confusing. Our betting analysts give their best advice on how to bet the first round of the women's NCAA tournament.

2023 men's NCAA tournament ESPN+ bracket cheat sheet

The ESPN+ cheat sheet gives you the consolidated knowledge from all of our experts that you need to ace your bracket.

Men's Final Four, March Madness predictions from ESPN's college basketball experts

The field is a little more wide open this season than you'd think. And among our experts' predictions are a few surprises.

March Madness 2023: Betting tips for first round of men's NCAA tournament

Odds, upsets, predictions, and top picks can be confusing. Our betting analysts give their best advice on how to bet the first round of the men's NCAA tournament.

2023 NCAA tournament betting preview: Houston favored, Purdue worst ATS team in field

Mackenzie Kraemer and Kyle Soppe breaks down all the nuggets and trends you need to know to bet on the 2023 NCAA Men's and Women's basketball tournaments.

2023 women's NCAA tournament odds and first-round lines

With the women's field set, here is a look at each team's tournament championship odds and first-round lines.

March Madness 2023: How to bet on the men's NCAA tournament

Odds, upsets, predictions, Final Four, and top picks can be confusing. Dalen Cuff cuts through the madness to break down everything you need to know to bet on the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament.

2023 Men's March Madness college basketball printable brackets

Play along with the 2023 men's NCAA tournament as 68 of college basketball's best teams chase the national championship. Find your printable brackets right here, and sign up to play ESPN Tournament Challenge for free today.

2023 Women's March Madness college basketball printable brackets

Play along with the 2023 women's NCAA tournament as 68 of college basketball's best teams chase the national championship. Find your printable brackets right here, and sign up to play ESPN Women's Tournament Challenge for free today.

1 in 4 adults to wager on NCAA tournament, survey reveals

Results from an AGA survey suggest $15.5 billion will be bet on the men's NCAA tournament, with one of four American adults (68 million) having money at stake on March Madness.

2023 March Madness: First thoughts on how to bet the bracket

Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian gives his thoughts on how to approach betting the early lines and futures in the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament.

Sportsbooks tab Houston as men's NCAA tournament favorite

Sportsbooks have Houston as the consensus favorite to win the national championship ahead of what oddsmakers believe is a wide-open NCAA men's basketball tournament.

2023 March Madness: 68 bracket facts for men's NCAA tournament

Whether you're filling out your ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge bracket or just can't get enough tourney intel, we've got plenty of historical facts and trends to get you excited for March Madness.

2023 NCAA March Madness bracket opening betting lines and odds

March Madness is finally here. We have all of the opening lines for all of the first-round matchups and more as the NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday night.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arizona State should fire Bobby Hurley after NCAA Tournament
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Barack Obama's March Madness brackets 2023: Former president picks Duke men, South Carolina women as champions
Durham, NC2 days ago
Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal
Norman, OK2 days ago
Former NCAA coach reveals what she thinks is ‘ruining’ college sports
South Bend, IN2 days ago
Hogs finish off Illinois to advance in NCAA tourney
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
March Madness Odds: N Kentucky vs. Houston prediction, pick, how to watch – 3/16/2023
Houston, TX1 day ago
“There's nothing to smile about” - When Oscar Robertson refused to smile with the third-place trophy in the 1960 NCAA tournament
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Kelsey Plum questions Raiders coach after Darren Waller trade
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Jets Had Perfect Tweet After Aaron Rodgers Said He Wants to Play For Them
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Duke vs. Tennessee odds, prediction, betting trends for 2023 March Madness Round of 32 matchup
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Kings' Trey Lyles suspended; Bucks' Brook Lopez fined for fight
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Kansas Coach Bill Self's Status For the NCAA Tournament, Diagnosis Revealed
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Auburn splits opening day at Omni Hall of Fame Classic
Ogden, UT3 hours ago
Alabama's Brandon Miller 'taking it slow' with groin injury
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
March Madness: Grand Canyon vs. Gonzaga odds, picks and predictions
Spokane, WA15 hours ago
Source: Texans agree to deal with DT Sheldon Rankins
Houston, TX2 days ago
2023 NFL draft: Latest on Carolina Panthers' No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC14 hours ago
Alabama's Brandon Miller has armed security guard due to threats
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy