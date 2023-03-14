Open in App
Denver, CO
Check out these highlights of new Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey

By Jon Heath,

3 days ago
The Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract with San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey on Monday.

The deal won’t become official until the NFL’s new league year begins on Wednesday, but that seems to be just a formality.

Once official, the signing will provide a huge boost to the right side of Denver’s offensive line. The Broncos have been seeking a long-term solution at right tackle for years, and McGlinchey seems poised to fill that need.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked McGlinchey No. 50 on his list of the Top 151 free agents this spring. McGlinchey was the third-ranked offensive tackle on Farrar’s list.

Last year, McGlinchey had a strong showing against Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, who has been a thorn in the side of Denver’s offensive line in recent seasons.

McGlinchey also had a solid performance against the Broncos last year:

Once the signing becomes official, Denver will have its two offensive tackle spots set with Garett Bolles on the left and McGlinchey on the right.

