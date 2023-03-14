Simple Fitness Test That Most People Can't Pass Is Going Viral

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you work out regularly or do you often find yourself on the couch instead? Would you be willing to take a quick test to see how fit you are? TikTok content creator @ dr.dan_dpt shows us a viral test we can all take to determine our overall fitness.

At first, this may not appear to be very difficult. But it might surprise you to learn just how hard it can be to perform. Try it for yourself to see if you can pass it.

This is very interesting. He tells us that this simple move can help determine the type of physical condition we're in. He explains that we can not use our hands at all throughout this exercise. We will start with our hands crossed against our chests, and then we will immediately go into a cross-legged seated position. From there, you’ll keep your toes directly behind you and you'll move up and into a squat, finally pushing fully upright by engaging your core. If you can’t perform this move, you’re not alone, as he tells us that most can not. And if you fail, don't stress, you might find it will inspire you to strengthen your core.

The audience had varying results. Viewer @marisakellyb commented, “I need that "Immediately no" saying..."I've seen all I need to see, lol.” Too funny. Viewer @Ryannnnn_urfav said, “Umm, that was easy. I am the most unfit, inflexible person that you will ever meet.” Maybe you’re just a natural. Viewer @Darren commented, “Maybe I should have done it on carpet or something with padding but was able to do it several times in a row at 50.” That’s wonderful to hear.

We were happy to know we could still perform this move, too. But it reminded us we could benefit from spending a little more time stretching each week.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !