Report: Browns agree to deal with 325 pound lineman

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with Vikings’ defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on a free-agent deal.
It is reportedly a four-year contract worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed.
Tomlinson, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds, was originally a second-round pick of the Giants in 2017 out of Alabama.
In 13 regular-season games with Minnesota, he piled up 42 combined tackles with 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three tackles for loss.
Over his six-year career, Tomlinson has amassed 288 combined tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
