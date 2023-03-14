Open in App
Indio, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Seniors to take to the sky to check item off their bucket list

By Crystal Jimenez,

3 days ago
Nine Coachella Valley seniors are getting the opportunity to fly in a hot air balloon on Tuesday, thanks to a non-profit that helps seniors check items off their bucket lists.

This is the 12th year My Jump Inc. is giving seniors an opportunity like this.

My Jump Inc is a non-profit organization that helps seniors achieve what's left on their bucket lists.

The seniors are from Joslyn Center, Indio Senior Center, and Coachella Valley Senior Center.

The hot air balloon is going to take off from a field in Indio. The company that is helping sponsor the ride is called Balloons Above.

The post Seniors to take to the sky to check item off their bucket list appeared first on KESQ .

