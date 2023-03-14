UPDATE: Portion of busy Washington Twp. road reopens after crash

UPDATE: 9:19 a.m.

Alex Bell Road between Grants Trail and McEwen Road is back open after being temporarily closed Tuesday morning.

INITIAL REPORT:

A portion of a busy Washington Township Road is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash.

Deputies responded to a crash at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Alex Bell Road, according to a spokesperson for the township.

Alex Bell Road between Grants Trail and McEwen Road is currently closed to traffic, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the road is reopened.

We will continue updating this story.



