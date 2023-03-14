Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Bucks Zone

GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks shoot for their 50th win in the season against the Phoenix Suns

By Matthew Dugandzic,

3 days ago

The Milwaukees Bucks are out to firm up of their hold of the top spot in the East.

The Milwaukee Bucks play the back end of a back-to-back as they battle the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Game preview

The Bucks pulled off a huge win on Monday night, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 133-124, behind the stellar game of Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Giannis was stellar in his return from a three-game absence, producing 46 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and a steal that helped the Bucks climb to a league-best 49-19. The win allowed Milwaukee to bounce back from a 125-116 overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

More importantly, the win over the Kings allowed the Bucks to move closer to clinching a playoff berth as they increased their lead over the 47-22 Boston Celtics to two and a half games for the number one spot in the Eastern Conference team standings.

Milwaukee and Phoenix were scheduled to meet just twice this season. The Bucks defeated Phoenix in their first meeting on February 26th, 104-101. The Suns are also on a back-to-back as they will come into the match reeling from a 123-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Currently fourth in the West with a 37-31 slate, Phoenix is looking to avoid a third straight defeat as they lost to Sacramento, 128-119, before bowing to Golden State. The Suns are 22-11 at home, while the Bucks hold a respectable 21-13 record on the road.

Injury report

Joe Ingles (knee) is listed out for the Bucks.

Landry Shamet (foot) and Kevin Durant (ankle) are listed out for the Suns.

