Silicon Valley Bank Failure Prompts Likes For Other Big US Banks Including JP Morgan, Citi

- Several customers have applied to shift their accounts to large U.S. banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM ) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) from smaller lenders after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ: SIVB ).
- JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ), and other large financial institutions are trying to quickly accommodate the surge in requests, taking extra steps to speed up the regular sign-up or “onboarding” process, the Financial Times reported citing several people familiar with the matter.
- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in to protect deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount are at risk.
- JPMorgan has shortened the waiting time for opening an account and is accelerating the speed at which new corporate customers can access funds, according to the report.
- Several banks have reassigned employees to jobs connected to account openings.
- The report also notes that JPMorgan has told bankers there should be no attempts to poach clients from smaller rivals.
- Large asset managers also reported an influx of cash being pulled from lenders following an anxious few days for bank depositors.
