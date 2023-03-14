Elon Musk's SpaceX To Team Up With T-Mobile For Testing Starlink's Satellite-To-Cell Service

Elon Musk ‘s SpaceX reportedly plans to begin testing its Starlink satellite-to-cell service with T-Mobile this year.

What Happened: SpaceX vice president of Starlink enterprise sales Jonathan Hofeller said that the space company will start testing its Starlink satellite-to-cell network this year, reported CNBC.

“We’re going to learn a lot by doing — not necessarily by overanalyzing — and getting out there, working with the telcos,” Hofeller said, according to the report.

He added that SpaceX is building six next-generation satellites per day at its lab near Seattle , as well as 1,000s of user terminals daily, the report stated.

Starlink presently has more than 4,000 satellites in orbit and over a million users , a milestone it crossed in December. “ Starlink now over 1M user terminals manufactured,” Elon Musk tweeted in September.

“We’re moving rapidly to a world of abundance when it comes to capacity on orbit,” said Hofeller.

Early in February, SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell said Starlink had a cash-flow positive quarter in 2022 while adding, "This year Starlink will make money."

Earlier this month, Falcon 9 launched 51 Starlink satellites to orbit from California, marking SpaceX’s 15th mission thus far this year. Last week, SpaceX also launched 40 OneWeb satellites to orbit.

SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) announced a technology partnership last August .

