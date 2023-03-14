Acadia Pharmaceuticals Gets Price Target Bumps By Analysts After FDA Approval Of Rett Syndrome Drug

The FDA approved Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD ) Daybue (trofinetide) for Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older.

Daybue is the first and only drug approved for treating Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language. Rett syndrome primarily affects females.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 4.7% to close at $19.41 on Friday and added 0.2% in today’s pre-market trading session.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Acadia Pharmaceuticals following the release of results.

HC Wainwright & Co . raised the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $25 to $28. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating.

. raised the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $25 to $28. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating. Citigroup increased the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $19.4 to $21. Citigroup analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg maintained a Neutral rating.

increased the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $19.4 to $21. Citigroup analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg maintained a Neutral rating. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $28 to $33. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained an Overweight rating.

boosted the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $28 to $33. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained an Overweight rating. Canaccord Genuity increased the price target on Acadia Pharmaceuticals from $24 to $26. Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained the stock with a Buy rating.

