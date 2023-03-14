- On Monday, a California appeals court sustained the current law classifying gig workers as independent contractors instead of employees .
- The ruling marks a big win for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER ), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT ), and other gig economy companies, Bloomberg reports .
- The ruling struck down a lower-court ruling that found Proposition 22 violated California’s constitution.
- Proposition 22 lets companies treat workers as independent contractors.
- Proposition 22, passed in November 2020, exempted the gig economy businesses from a state labor law mandating companies to hire workers as employees and provide them benefits .
- The companies, including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH ), and Instacart Inc , need millions of drivers and couriers for on-demand services like ride-sharing and food delivery. The companies collectively spent about $200 million on the campaign to help pass the ballot measure.
- Price Action: UBER shares are up by 6.26% at $32.74 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by thought-catalog via Unsplash
This article Why Uber, Lyft And Gig Economy Related Stocks Are Soaring Today? originally appeared on Benzinga.com
.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0