Open in App
Elk Horn, IA
See more from this location?
Western Iowa Today

Kommes and Emgarten are a couple of the key pieces back for Exira-EHK boys track

By Bennett Blake,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9DmF_0lIHenI800

(Elk Horn) Twenty-five athletes make up the Exira-EHK boys track team this spring.

“It’s a promising season. We have 25 boys out and a couple of years ago we only had 11.” Head coach Kevin Brown says, “We are in pretty good shape and looking pretty strong.

Derrek Kommes and Cash Emgarten are a couple of the key names returning. “We are returning Derrek Kommes. He’s a senior and a returning state qualifier in the high jump. He jumped 6’0″ last year. He’s shooting for some big heights this year. We are also returning junior Cash Emgarten He narrowly missed qualifying for state in the 200 and 400.”

Brown believes Kommes can add a couple of inches to his PR in the high jump. “Realistically he’s a 6’2″ to 6’3″ kind of jumper. He’s been working with Central College’s coach on the side with a couple of clinics this winter.”

A welcome addition to the team is junior Aiden Flathers. “He didn’t go out his freshman or sophomore year, but he’s a kid that could really be utilized in some sprint relays or even the open 100 and 200.”

Brown says they’ve been practicing hard the last few weeks. They’ll send a partial lineup to Central College for an indoor meet on Friday. “We are going to take a small group. They care going to get some really good experience against 2A, 3A, and 4A competition.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Exira, IA newsLocal Exira, IA
Small roster covers a mix of events for Exira-EHK girls track
Exira, IA2 days ago
Harvey Andersen Obituary
Exira, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sophomore Chase Jahde poised for big spring leading CAM boys golf squad
Anita, IA1 day ago
Next wave of AHSTW boys soccer talent ready to step into key roles
Avoca, IA1 day ago
Atlantic Head Basketball Coach Derek Hall Resigns
Atlantic, IA7 hours ago
Lots of potential for Audubon boys golf squad
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Atlantic Girl’s Track Media Day
Atlantic, IA2 days ago
Temporary Closure of the Iowa 92 Bridge between Lyman and Griswold begins Monday, March 27th
Griswold, IA6 hours ago
Audrie Wede Obituary
Audubon, IA2 days ago
Nebraska man injured in Mills County accident
Kennard, NE3 days ago
Seasonal Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Begin Today in Atlantic
Atlantic, IA9 hours ago
Missing person reported in Council Bluffs
Council Bluffs, IA2 days ago
Atlantic City Council approves sale of dilapidated property on Chestnut Street
Atlantic, IA9 hours ago
Red Oak man held on $40,000 bond
Red Oak, IA7 hours ago
Atlantic Rotary Club ‘Salute to Ag’ presentation centers around soil health
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Harrison Metcalf Obituary
Atlantic, IA3 days ago
Red Oak Community School District Holding Public Hearing on School Calendar
Red Oak, IA2 days ago
Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors hosted by the Masonic Pymosa Lodge
Atlantic, IA11 hours ago
Nancy DeRuby Obituary
Bellevue, NE4 days ago
Glenwood man arrested for Enticing A Minor/Lascivious Conduct
Glenwood, IA2 days ago
Grant Gaer Obituary
Council Bluffs, IA4 days ago
Keith Clarence Peterson Obituary
Shelby, IA3 days ago
Nebraska woman arrested for OWI, Child Endangerment and other charges
Omaha, NE2 days ago
Red Oak woman arrested for Forgery and Theft
Red Oak, IA2 days ago
Creston Police Report
Creston, IA3 days ago
Audubon man arrested for Eluding and other charges
Audubon, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy