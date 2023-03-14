Kommes and Emgarten are a couple of the key pieces back for Exira-EHK boys track

(Elk Horn) Twenty-five athletes make up the Exira-EHK boys track team this spring.

“It’s a promising season. We have 25 boys out and a couple of years ago we only had 11.” Head coach Kevin Brown says, “We are in pretty good shape and looking pretty strong.

Derrek Kommes and Cash Emgarten are a couple of the key names returning. “We are returning Derrek Kommes. He’s a senior and a returning state qualifier in the high jump. He jumped 6’0″ last year. He’s shooting for some big heights this year. We are also returning junior Cash Emgarten He narrowly missed qualifying for state in the 200 and 400.”

Brown believes Kommes can add a couple of inches to his PR in the high jump. “Realistically he’s a 6’2″ to 6’3″ kind of jumper. He’s been working with Central College’s coach on the side with a couple of clinics this winter.”

A welcome addition to the team is junior Aiden Flathers. “He didn’t go out his freshman or sophomore year, but he’s a kid that could really be utilized in some sprint relays or even the open 100 and 200.”

Brown says they’ve been practicing hard the last few weeks. They’ll send a partial lineup to Central College for an indoor meet on Friday. “We are going to take a small group. They care going to get some really good experience against 2A, 3A, and 4A competition.”