'Welcome to Plathville': Kim Plath's DUI Sentence Revealed

By Anna Rumer,

3 days ago

Kim Plath will have to pay a fine and perform community service after being arrested for DUI last year. The Welcome to Plathville star's DUI case was officially closed and the TLC star was found guilty according to court records obtained on March 8 by In Touch Weekly . Plath was given nine months of probation and will be required to perform 50 hours of community service in addition to paying a $963 fine. In addition to her community service and fine, Plath is required to complete a substance abuse evaluation as well as DUI school and will be subject to random alcohol and drug testing.

Plath's legal issues began on June 10, 2022, after she was driving a car that crashed into a ditch in Wakulla County, Florida. Police reports at the time indicated that Plath answered she had consumed "two 12-ounce margaritas" before getting behind the wheel, and police determined that she had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system at the time.

Plath turned herself in to authorities on Oct. 20, 2022, after a warrant was issued for her arrest. "She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another agency," the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office in Crawfordville, Florida said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. "She turned herself into our agency. She turned herself into the sheriff's office in the lobby today for arrest." Plath was then charged with DUI and released from jail the same afternoon.

Plath's arrest came just months after she announced her separation from her husband of 24 years , Barry Plath . "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement at the time to PEOPLE . "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us," they continued. "We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

The couple had been struggling during recent seasons of the TLC show, which follows the conservative Plath family and their children as they try to navigate the modern world with their traditional lifestyle. "I can't help but feel a little betrayed," Barry said in the show's fourth season of his split from Kim. "One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy."

