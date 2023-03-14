Open in App
Champaign, IL
WCIA

Park Avenue temporarily closed in Champaign on Wednesday

By Noah Nelson,

3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of Park Avenue will be closed temporarily to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two lane closures in Champaign begin March 13

The closure, between Lynn Street and Park Street, is for repairs at Park Place Condos. The city said access will be maintained to all local properties during the closure. Work is planned to be completed by 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Officials advise everyone to seek alternate routes during the closure and they thank everyone for their cooperation and patience.

Normal traffic will resume on Thursday.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

