Fulton County, GA
WSB Radio

South Fulton city council sues mayor after they say he violated city charter

3 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City council members in one local city are now suing their mayor to get him out of office.

They claim he violated the city charter several times and leaked confidential information to the public.

The lawsuit is nearly 100 pages and lists the reasons why the council is now suing the mayor to get him out of office.

But many of the voters here said they want all of the elected officials out and want to start fresh.

Tanya Anderson moved to the city of South Fulton in 2020. About three years after South Fulton broke away from Fulton County and became its own city.

She said she’s been disappointed in many things such as Wolf Creek amphitheater’s ongoing issues that have had the doors closed for years and the city’s current trash issues.

But now five city council members are suing the mayor, Khalid Kamau to get him out of office

Anderson said she’s embarrassed to say she lives here.

“When you add things like the city council and the mayor getting into arguments in live city council meetings... when you see the comments on Nextdoor and then, now, compounded with this additional lawsuit, it’s just flat out embarrassing,” Anderson said.

Council members filed the lawsuit saying, “they want to remove Khalid as mayor for violations of the city charter.”

They claim he repeatedly recorded executive sessions that are supposed to be private.

They also said the mayor has repeatedly betrayed the confidence of the city, and the city council by intentionally and knowingly disclosing confidential information from those private sessions.

Kamau wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit but did say “our residents don’t want to see us on the news for negativity, so I am focused on the future.”

“Get rid of these personal agendas and just do the job. That’s all I want any of them to do. I don’t care who the body is in office, just do the job,” Anderson said.

