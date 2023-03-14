Dash Cam Footage Shows Van Almost Wrecking Two Teslas

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dash cams are super helpful for keeping drivers safe from things like faulty insurance claims...

Just check out this video from TikTok user @whambaamteslacam to see how this accident happened. What driver would want to be involved in something like this and not have an indisputable record of what actually happened...

Just imagine what would have happened if the Tesla drivers did have footage to prove they were not at fault in this accident?

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @zepplinnn_ was of the opinion that the Tesla drivers were at fault here, as they wrote, "Both Teslas were recklessly speeding. The van shouldn’t have stopped either. It should have been split liability between both parties.”

With TikTok user @is3rager also finding the Tesla drivers to be fault, "I see them speeding.” And TikTok user @marstonn21 was in agreement with them as well when they wrote, "They were speeding over a hill. The van driver had little to no time to react due to speeding & visibility. I say 70/30 liability.”

But not everyone thought that the Tesla drivers were at fault, as TikTok user @bokisafayev wrote, "Everyone's saying the Teslas are speeding, but the van was not supposed to turn if it’s not safe. Tesla had the right of way.” A point which TikTok user @your_la_homie.2003 was in agreement with they wrote, "It doesn't matter in this case if they were speeding, the van has full liability.”

While TikTok user @weezy_f__baby shared how they hadle a situation like this when they are on the road, "I always slow down when cresting a hill for this exact reason, but damn that van made the wrong call turning so slowly and then stopping.”

Well what do you think? Was that a close call or what?

