Female Gearhead Demonstrates How She Works on Car With the Longest Fingernails Ever

By Jarret Hendrickson,

3 days ago

They say a good mechanic is hard to find...

...But the woman in this video from TikTok user @minitruckbabe is both a good mechanic and has the longest nails you've ever seen - how cool is that?

Here's what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @thrpanda brought up a good point when they made the comment, "If you think about it the nails might help her get into like nooks and crannies and stuff?”

While TikTok user @ariperez54321 gave this woman some props when they wrote that, "I’m not a gearhead, but I give you props especially with the nails.”

With TikTok user @issamae30 taking the praise even further when they wrote that, "You inspire me everyday to get out there and do real maintenance to my car so please know - I don't care - what anyone says, you're amazing and I just love you.” And the love was mutual, as TikTok user @minitruckbabe responded with, "I love you.”

With TikTok user @lil_jalapeno81 finding the video's closing lines to be funny, "LOL no nails were harmed...”

And TikTok user @jellybeanandfriendss shared that, "I don't know how you do it? I replaced my alternator with my stilettos and killed my thumb nail LOL.”

While TikTok user @dalerayrinehart1 gushed that, "You are the kind of skilled that I aspire to be.” To which TikTok user @minitruckbabe replied with, "Thank you!”

Well what do you think? Are her and her nails impressive or what?

