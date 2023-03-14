Open in App
Awful Announcing

Bomani Jones: JJ Redick might not want the support he received over Kendrick Perkins argument

By Sean Keeley,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gf1Yi_0lIHctYW00

One of the most talked-about segments in sports media in recent weeks was the multi-day argument between ESPN’s JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins over the NBA MVP and the role that race plays in voting.

On an episode of First Take , Perkins alleged that NBA MVP voters were racially biased against the league’s Black players. Redick fired back , saying that Perkins was being selective with his data and creating a narrative that didn’t exist.

The whole argument garnered plenty of reactions. Charles Barkley said that Perkins was suffering from “ ESPN disease ” while Dan Le Batard found the whole thing to be “ a pretty empty, meaningless, useless race discussion .”

On the latest episode of HBO’s Game Theory , Bomani Jones joked that he was happy he wasn’t in the studio when the whole fracas went down, but he did offer some advice to Redick about launching into arguments over race with a Black person.

“If you try to make the argument that something doesn’t involve race, might not be the best look to talk over a Black man on live television, tell him his argument was flat-out wrong, and cut him off over and over again,” Jones said.

Jones added that Redick’s critique of Perkins could have invited support from certain circles that the ESPN analyst might not want.

“You’re acting like Perk’s crazy for bringing it up. That’s what’s crazy. This is America, Jack. And I get that Perk and JJ are just talking about the NBA MVP. But chastising us for saying something might be racist in the land where racism was perfected, that’s how you get pats on the back from folks I know JJ Redick does not want on his side,” Jones said.

Jones stopped short of saying Perkins was entirely right, however, especially when it comes to MVP front-runner Nikola Jokić.

“I see why somebody might wonder even though the solution to the confusion is pretty easy. Just watch that big ornery sum***** play basketball.” Jones said. “I don’t understand how that guy does those things either. But he does! And that ends the discussion.”

[ HBO , BSM ]

The post Bomani Jones: JJ Redick might not want the support he received over Kendrick Perkins argument appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC12 hours ago
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings On The Lakers Not Allowing Him To Play In Back-To-Back Games
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL star’s wife hits back at coach after team trades him right after wedding
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Jeff Gaylord Passes Away At Age 64
Denver, CO1 day ago
Arizona State should fire Bobby Hurley after NCAA Tournament
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Zeke Getting Cut by Cowboys Today, To Sign with New Team?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
ESPN's Dianna Russini Responds To Aaron Rodgers' Criticism
New York City, NY2 days ago
SOURCE SPORTS: Memphis Grizzlies to No Longer Spend the Night in Visiting Cities
Memphis, TN14 hours ago
Nets Give Update On Increasingly Depressing Ben Simmons Situation
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Jason Whitlock: The Real Reason Ja Morant's Career Has Gone Off the Rails
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Packers insane Aaron Rodgers compensation demands revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike Greenberg Wife Announcement
New York City, NY2 days ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI1 day ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
Adam Schefter has shocking Jalen Carter prediction
Athens, GA2 days ago
Look: Colin Cowherd Thinks Media World Owes 1 ESPN Personality An Apology
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy