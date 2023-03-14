Vanessa Hudgens appeared to avoid Austin Butler at an Oscars party after narrowly missing him on the red carpet

However, a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, shows that the exes crossed paths in an awkward moment outside of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where the Vanity Fair bash was held.
In the clip, Hudgens is seen looking down at her phone and walking behind the "Elvis" star and Sharon Stone on her way out to a car.
Realizing that Butler and Stone had stopped to wave and blow kisses to a crowd of fans cheering Butler's name, Hudgens is seen shooting a quick glance at her ex before darting past the pair.
Butler, for his part, did not appear to look in Hudgens' direction as she walked by.
It's unclear whether Butler and Hudgens spoke inside the party away from cameras and fans' prying eyes, but it seems that Hudgens made an effort to avoid him on the carpet before the awards ceremony.
Hudgens was a red carpet host, along with Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh, for ABC's "Countdown to the Oscars" pre-show, which aired before the ceremony.
Throughout the press tour for "Elvis," Butler repeatedly referred to a "friend" who prophetically told him that he needed to find a way to play Elvis Presley on-screen, and earlier this year, Butler confirmed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that Hudgens was the unnamed acquaintance.
Many had already worked out that it was Hudgens as the former "High School Musical" star shared an almost identical anecdote to Butler's when she appeared on " Live with Kelly and Ryan " in 2019.
Meanwhile, in January, Hudgens shared her reaction to the news that Butler's hotly debated "Elvis" accent is "genuine."
In an interview with ABC Gold Coast , one of Butler's voice coaches, Irene Bartlett, contended the actor's voice, as viewers heard during his acceptance speech at Golden Globes, was the real deal, stating: "It's genuine, it's not put on."
Reacting to an Instagram post about Bartlett's comments, Hudgens wrote: "Crying."
