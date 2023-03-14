Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Vanessa Hudgens appeared to avoid Austin Butler at an Oscars party after narrowly missing him on the red carpet

By Eve Crosbie,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZrRM_0lIHcnVO00
Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens had an awkward run-in at Oscars afterparty

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens appeared to have a run-in at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.
  • They dated between 2011 and 2020 and Butler credits Hudgens for encouraging him to pursue "Elvis."
  • The exes avoided each other on the carpet, even though Hudgens was interviewing nominees for ABC.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens appeared to have a run-in at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday.

While the former couple, who dated for nine years between 2011 and 2020 , both walked the champagne carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, they managed to successfully avoid each other.

However, a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, shows that the exes crossed paths in an awkward moment outside of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, where the Vanity Fair bash was held.

In the clip, Hudgens is seen looking down at her phone and walking behind the "Elvis" star and Sharon Stone on her way out to a car.

Realizing that Butler and Stone had stopped to wave and blow kisses to a crowd of fans cheering Butler's name, Hudgens is seen shooting a quick glance at her ex before darting past the pair.

Butler, for his part, did not appear to look in Hudgens' direction as she walked by.

It's unclear whether Butler and Hudgens spoke inside the party away from cameras and fans' prying eyes, but it seems that Hudgens made an effort to avoid him on the carpet before the awards ceremony.

Hudgens was a red carpet host, along with Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh, for ABC's "Countdown to the Oscars" pre-show, which aired before the ceremony.

When the best actor nominee stopped by for a chat, fortunately, it was Graham — whose excruciatingly awkward interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral — who was there to interview him, rather than the "Princess Switch" star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FF0uM_0lIHcnVO00
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Butler attended the main event with his close friend and agent James Farrell but posed for photos at the Vanity Fair party with his current girlfriend, model Kaia Gerber .

Throughout the press tour for "Elvis," Butler repeatedly referred to a "friend" who prophetically told him that he needed to find a way to play Elvis Presley on-screen, and earlier this year, Butler confirmed in an interview with The Los Angeles Times that Hudgens was the unnamed acquaintance.

Many had already worked out that it was Hudgens as the former "High School Musical" star shared an almost identical anecdote to Butler's when she appeared on " Live with Kelly and Ryan " in 2019.

Meanwhile, in January, Hudgens shared her reaction to the news that Butler's hotly debated "Elvis" accent is "genuine."

In an interview with ABC Gold Coast , one of Butler's voice coaches, Irene Bartlett, contended the actor's voice, as viewers heard during his acceptance speech at Golden Globes, was the real deal, stating: "It's genuine, it's not put on."

Reacting to an Instagram post about Bartlett's comments, Hudgens wrote: "Crying."

Read the original article on Insider
