Whitehall, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency announced in Whitehall

By Sara Rizzo,

3 days ago

WHITEHALL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Whitehall has declared a snow emergency due to the current winter storm. According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie , travel will range from difficult to impossible as the day goes on.

The snow emergency is in effect through noon on Wednesday, March 15. No parking is allowed on public streets for the duration of the emergency.

Vehicles parked on public streets during this time will be towed at the owner’s expense, said the Village of Whitehall Department of Public Works. Residents should also remove trash cans from roads.

