Two lottery winners over the weekend purchased tickets at locations in Peoria and Chino Valley with jackpots approaching $700,000.

Arizona Lottery officials announced that a Fantasy 5 ticket purchased at a Walmart in Peoria is worth $115,000 following the drawing on Sunday, March 12.

The Walmart is at 7421 W. Thunderbird Road.

A bigger winning ticket was bought at a Chino Valley lottery location.

The Mega Multiplier Progressive – Fast Play jackpot is worth $578,008, according to the state lottery.