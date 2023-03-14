Rare And Restored Ferrari 365 GTB Daytona Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

Restored mechanically and repainted in original color, this is one of only 33 in this color!

If you were around in the 1970s, you know there has pretty much always been one car company above the rest when it comes to supercars. That brand is, and probably always will be, Ferrari. To showcase this, they built a car in 1972 which they called the Berlinetta. Nowadays this Berlinetta can be found up for auction and Bring a Trailer but one day it may see your garage. Here’s why it should.

First of all, there is the fact that this automobile came from a time most known for road racing courses. The brand had something to prove and it wasn’t going to back down until it had done so successfully. That’s exactly what led them to make the 365 Daytona edition. With a bright red exterior, sturdy but lightweight wheels, and plenty of body curves to remind everyone just who Ferrari always was, this car does not skimp on any of the things that make the Italian brand great.

A far more interesting aspect of this vehicle has got to be the power and transferring systems used by the sports car. Within the engine bay you’ll find a potent 4.4-liter Colombo V 12 engine powerhouse. Known for making big power out of smaller engines, Ferrari really did their best to crank as much horsepower and torque from the engine out as possible, that’s exactly what they did. On top of that, A five speed manual transaxle allows the driver maximum control of their car. From tight turns to long straight aways, this vehicle can tackle any and all road conditions because it was built to compete on the tracks of its day.

