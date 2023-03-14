Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
Daily Press

Gearing up for America’s 250th birthday, Colonial Williamsburg honors critical first step

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press,

3 days ago

More than two centuries after Virginia took one of the first steps toward revolution, people gathered on Duke of Gloucester Street on Sunday to commemorate the occasion.

The event was the culmination of “A Common Cause to All,” a weekend hosted by the VA250 Commission and Colonial Williamsburg to launch multistate planning efforts for commemorating America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

Sunday marked the 250th anniversary of Virginia’s resolution establishing its Committee of Correspondence, a critical moment in the journey that led to America declaring independence in 1776. The committees established communication between the colonies, unifying them under a common cause for the first time.

Speaking to a crowd that included representatives from around the country, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s Kurt Smith, portraying Thomas Jefferson, stood on the porch of the Raleigh Tavern and called the moment “auspicious,” “gargantuan” and “audacious.”

“On March 12, 1773, we have decided that no longer are we sitting desperate and disparate within our individual geographic boundaries but rather we have found ourselves united amongst our common cause for all,” he said to a round of cheers.

Throughout the weekend, representatives from around the country and the state were in Colonial Williamsburg to collaborate, share information and think of ways for states to work together during the semiquincentennial in 2026.

“The commission has been planning this particular kickoff program for almost a year,” VA250 Executive Director Cheryl Wilson said. “Realizing that the 250th anniversary of Virginia’s committee of correspondence was coming, the commission started talking about ways to commemorate that but also to bring together other states, ... mirroring (the idea of the colonies working together) ... so that we can start to collaborate and partner.”

Beginning Friday, the program included panels and discussions as well as presentations from guest speakers such as 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff and Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center. Topics included the history of the occasion being marked, how to celebrate the country’s founding in a way that will be meaningful for all Americans and a check-in on commemoration plans from each state.

For Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Cliff Fleet, getting the chance to host the event at the site where history was made so many years ago was a special opportunity.

“It’s an absolute honor to be in Williamsburg at this moment in time and to be able to use our incomparable assets to host this remarkable gathering,” he said. “What we are doing is obviously recognizing an event that occurred over 250 years ago leading up to the revolution, which occurred right here in Williamsburg, which was the first call for collaboration between the colonies about Great Britain.”

The theme of collaboration was a point of emphasis during Smith’s speech at Raleigh Tavern on Sunday, as was the importance of continuing to learn and grow.

“This is the power of conversation,” he said, channeling Jefferson. “It’s the power of history. It’s the power of this city, to bring together amalgamated minds and together we might move forward to find some common cause for all. By God, today is going to be the day. I believe it and I believe in you and by you being here, it gives me great hope.”

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

