Best kitchen gadgets to make your life easier from Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Ninja and more

Morning, noon and night, you find yourself in the kitchen wishing you could spend a little less time there. We get it. You want to be able to cook the same delicious meals but save time while doing so. Lucky for you, there’s a plethora of kitchen gadgets on Amazon that will have you cooking smarter, not harder.

From air fryers that'll cook french fries in half the time to a chopper that'll have you saying goodbye to that knife set, there’s a kitchen gadget for everything. Here are the 20 best kitchen gadgets to buy on Amazon.

1. Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Reviewed / Philips

Air fryers are one of the hottest kitchen gadgets in recent years. These small-but-mighty machines produce crispy foods without the need for excess oil. One of our favorites is the Philips Premium XXL Air Fryer.

This gadget is user-friendly and has a large capacity to handle family-sized portions. It’ll turn out golden french fries and crunchy chicken tenders without the need for deep frying.

$148 at Amazon

2. Instant Pot Duo Electric Cooker

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Instant Pot Reviewed / Instant Pot

Instant Pots are outrageously popular (seriously, check out its 159,000-plus Amazon reviews!). These do-it-all gadgets can steam, sauté, slow cook, sterilize and cook rice. In our tests we were impressed by the Instant Pot’s ability to make delicious soups and fluffy pots of rice.

Plus, there’s a wealth of knowledge online about how to maximize the uses of your Instant Pot. This mighty machine can make you everything from yogurt to cheesecake to hard-boiled eggs.

$80 at Amazon

3. OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: OXO burr grinder Reviewed / OXO

Coffee aficionados swear that a burr grinder is key to a delicious cup of coffee. Burr grinders are able to grind each coffee bean uniformly, unlike traditional blade grinders which can leave you with an unhelpful combination of fine dust and chunky bits. OXO’s burr grinder boasts an impressive 15 settings so you can find the perfect grind for espresso, french press, pour over and more. The grinder remembers your last setting so you don’t need to readjust every morning—just push the button to start.

The top can hold an entire 12-ounce bag of beans and the UV tint protects the beans from light exposure.

$100 at Amazon

4. Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Ninja Speedi Reviewed / Ninja

Talk about saving counter space—the Ninja Speedi is out to replace your pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator and sous vide. While this bulky, industrial-looking kitchen gadget seems to be made for a commercial kitchen, it’s easy to use and will make getting dinner on the table a breeze. The Ninja Speedi takes top spot on our list of best air fryers as it turns out crisp foods perfectly. However, the Speedi acts as steamer-air fryer hybrid—you can cook up vegetables in the steamer compartment while grilling chicken in the air fryer compartment.

This kitchen gadget is amazing for the person on-the-go who wants to cook a whole meal without ever having to turn on the stove.

$200 at Amazon

5. Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Breville immersion blender Reviewed / Breville

Claiming the top spot on our list of the best immersion blenders is the Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender. While it does a great job at creaming soups or blending salad dressings, you can rely on this handheld tool for even more in the kitchen.

The included attachments can turn this blender into a hand mixer or a mini food processor. You can use this gadget over the course of an entire meal: chopping up veggies in the food processor, blending a soup and then thickening some whipped cream for dessert.

$130 at Amazon

6. Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Anova Sous Vide Reviewed / Anova

To always get the perfect doneness on proteins, a sous vide is the answer. These immersion cookers help you lock in flavor and moisture for the perfect bite of meat or fish. Anova’s Nano Sous Vide is a smaller model for those looking to get started with sous vide cooking.

It’s compact enough to store next to a whisk or ladle and clamps onto a stock pot or any vessel you plan to cook in. You can control the precise temperature you want using the user-friendly control panel or an app on your smartphone.

$100 at Amazon

7. Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Cuisinart food processor Reviewed / Cuisinart

A good food processor can cover so many culinary bases. Our favorite from Cuisinart comes with three blades so it can chop, shred, grate and more.

With the chopping and mixing blade, whip up dough in no time for a delectable, flaky pie crust. Use the slicing or serrated blades for chopping cucumbers for a salad or grating cheese for pizza night.

$180 at Amazon

8. KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: KitchenAid Stand Mixer Reviewed / KitchenAid

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a coveted kitchen gadget because of its durable design and exceptional performance. Every home baker needs this stand mixer for whipping up delicious confections.

Plus, this mixer can be used for more than just baking. You can expand the functionality of your stand mixer with the purchase of different attachments that will allow you to grate and shred , grind meat and roll out pasta .

$389 at Amazon

9. Magic Bullet Blender

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Magic Bullet blender Reviewed / Magic Bullet

A fresh smoothie filled with nutrient-rich fruits and veggies is a great way to kickstart the day, and a Magic Bullet blender is our favorite way to mix one up. This single-serving blender comes with a sharp blade that chops up frozen fruit into a silky mix.

Coming with 17 pieces, this Magic Bullet set has everything you need including multiple cup sizes and a variety of lids to take those on-the-go. In addition to your morning smoothie, this blender works great to blend sauces, soups and dressing in just seconds.

$54 at Amazon (Save $8)

10. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Machine Reviewed / De'Longhi

For a great cup of coffee, all you need to do is press a button—at least that’s how it is with the Nespresso Vertuo by De’Longhi. This impressive machine turns out flavorful espresso and brewed coffee with Nespresso pods.

Don’t forget to purchase an aeroccino which will heat and foam your choice of milk so you can enjoy café au laits and cappuccinos all from the comfort of your kitchen.

$200 at Amazon

11. OXO Brew Gooseneck Electric Kettle

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: OXO electric kettle Reviewed / OXO

Whether you’re after the perfect pour-over or just a great cup of tea, an electric kettle is a necessary gadget. This kettle from OXO checks all the boxes and its slender gooseneck allows you to pour water with control.

Meanwhile, you can heat the water to the precise temperature you desire. This means no more over-steeped cups of green tea or burnt-tasting coffee.

$105 at Amazon

12. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Fullstar vegetable chopper Reviewed / Fullstar

This vegetable chopper went viral on TikTok because of its ability to quickly chop up veggies so you can get to roasting and sautéing faster. The Fullstar vegetable chopper comes with interchangeable chopping plates of various sizes so you can slice, dice and mince without ever having to pull out a knife.

This is safer than vegetable choppers (like a mandolin) as your fingers steer clear of the sharp blades as you use the top as a press for the veggies. No more nicks and cuts while meal prepping. Plus all the veggies are caught in a box below the blade so you don’t have to worry about an overflowing cutting board.

$25 at Amazon (Save $15)

13. Belwares Oil Dispenser

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Belwares oil dispeners Reviewed / Belwares

Say goodbye to those overzealous glugs of olive oil with the Belwares oil dispenser. This convenient kitchen gadget pulls olive oil up into a top compartment and measures out how much oil you need before you pour.

There’s no need to pull out a set of measuring spoons anymore, as this dispenser will measure for you every time. This two-pack includes two bottle sizes, so you can store and measure more than one oil with ease.

$40 at Amazon

14. Wibimen Round Ice Cub Tray

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Wibimen round ice cube tray Reviewed / Wibimen

While we can’t all have a pebble ice machine in our home, you can make drink time a more fun with this ice cube tray. Wibimen ice cube trays turn out spherical ice blocks that'll bring extra joy to your morning iced coffee.

Included is a tub where you can store the ice while the tray is in use making a fresh batch. We love that it comes with a little scoop for doling out ice into your glass, too.

$15 at Amazon (Save $11)

15. OXO Tot Grape Cutter

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: OXO grape cutter Reviewed / OXO

If you’ve ever spent hours chopping up teeny tiny grapes for snack time, you know what a tedious task that can be. Luckily, OXO is making your life easier with its grape cutter. This clever kitchen gadget chops seedless grapes and cherry tomatoes into quarters—all you have to do is push the blade down.

No more fear of slicing your finger while cutting as this grape cutter has a safe design that keeps fingers out of the way. It also comes apart so each piece can get cleaned thoroughly—plus it can go in the dishwasher, unlike your good knives.

$12 at Amazon

16. Escali Primo Digital Scale

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Escali digital scale Reviewed / Escali

Yes, you definitely need a kitchen scale. Sure, you have measuring cups and spoons, but when it comes to baking, nothing compares to measuring by weight. The Escali digital scale does an exceptional job at measuring in grams or ounces. It is easy to use and looks good on your counter, especially because it's available in a variety of fun colors from soft pink to tarragon green.

$27 at Amazon

17. Farberware Masher

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Farberware masher Reviewed / Farberware

When taco night comes around, you don’t want to be found flinging meat out of the pan as you try breaking it up. Farberware’s masher is heat-resistant and just what you need for easy smashing when it comes to meat and potatoes.

Its design is simple and includes a comfortable handle so you can mash without getting sore. The 5-blade design is easy to clean so you won’t lose any mashed potatoes from the pot.

$10 at Amazon

18. OXO Salad Spinner

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: OXO salad spinner Reviewed / OXO

Salad spinners are for more than just getting your salad greens clean and dry. You can use them for any veggies, so they’re thoroughly cleaned and free of dirt, sand and germs. We like OXO’s salad spinner because it’s easy to use and has a powerful spin to get everything dried off. While it comes in three parts, it’s entirely dishwasher-safe so you can toss it in for easy clean-up.

$25 at Amazon

19. Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Alpha Grillers meat thermometer Reviewed / Alpha Grillers

Whether you’re cooking the Thanksgiving turkey or grilling steaks in the backyard, a meat thermometer will ensure your meats are cooked to just the right temperature. Alpha Grillers makes an affordable and accurate thermometer that’s easy to use.

It’s waterproof so you can wash it between uses. It works quickly and can produce a reading in just seconds. If you’re using it in a dark oven or grilling at night, it has a backlight so you can read the temperature clearly.

$17 at Amazon (Save $3)

20. Tovolo Microwave Cover and Colander

The best kitchen gadgets on Amazon: Tovolo microwave cover Reviewed / Tovolo

The Tovolo microwave cover is going to save you a lot of grief by protecting your microwave from splatter. This kitchen gadget covers up plates and bowls of food and catches any splatter before it can end up on the microwave walls.

It has small holes to release steam while in the microwave, however, that also means it works as a colander too. Tovolo’s microwave cover is dishwasher-safe and collapsible so it can slide into any cabinet or tight-fitting storage space.

$10 at Amazon

