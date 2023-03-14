Dwayne Johnson defends 'Black Adam,' talks Henry Cavill's DC exit: 'Best foot forward'

Dwayne Johnson 's " Black Adam " is still his pride and joy.

The actor, 50, defended the antihero DC Universe film in an interview at the Oscars Sunday. "All that we could do when we were making ‘Black Adam,’ was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could," he told Variety .

"Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple shots, but that’s just the business of it," Johnson added.

USA TODAY's movie critic Brian Truitt reviewed the movie in October, writing, " The newest DC film is full of swagger and intensity, yet it sadly lacks character – which is a problem considering 'Black Adam' rolls out all sorts of new personalities."

Dwayne Johnson plays the title role of "Black Adam," which has taken the wrestler-turned-actor more than a decade to bring to cinemas. WARNER BROS. PICTURES

"This is Johnson’s baby, a film spotlighting a complicated antihero he has championed for years," Truitt continued. "If the suit fits, wear it, and Black Adam is perfect for Johnson’s action-figure frame. He just deserves a better first superhero outing than this."

Johnson confirmed in December that a sequel to "Black Adam" was halted .

The former WWE star also spoke to Variety about Henry Cavill's official exit after "Black Adam" teased a Superman return in the postcredits.

"It’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, 'Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new,'" Johnson said.

Henry Cavill (seen here in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") is back as the Man of Steel in DC films after a "Black Adam" cameo. CLAY ENOS

The metaphor was in reference to new DC executives. James Gunn, the writer-director behind “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad,” and Peter Safran, a veteran executive, were named co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios in October.

In December, Cavill announced his days in a red cape are over . "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," he shared on Instagram . "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life."

Cavill talked about his “Black Adam” cameo, as well as his affection for the Superman character, in a USA TODAY interview in November.

“ Superman is a formative part of my career and my development over the past 11 years,” Cavill said. “I very much missed giving the audience the Superman which they were calling out for and the Superman which they desired."

