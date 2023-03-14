Open in App
IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan

3 days ago
BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S., Australia and Britain must implement safeguards and are committed to global nuclear non-proliferation with respect to a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

"In their communications, the AUKUS Parties reaffirmed their previously stated commitment that maintaining the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and Agency safeguards remains a core objective in relation to AUKUS," said a statement.

Under the deal, which angered Beijing, the U.S. intends to sell Australia three U.S. Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, which are built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more if needed.

