Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
Business Insider

Budget airline seeks to limit disruption after 4 planes were reportedly seized by a New York-based hedge fund in an 'extreme and unusual' move

By Beatrice Nolan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uz0wH_0lIHXl3h00

  • Canadian budget carrier Flair Airlines had four planes seized by a hedge fund, per reports.
  • A spokesperson described the incident as an "extreme and unusual" action by the aircraft lessor.
  • They told Insider the carrier was engaged in ongoing communications with the lessor.

Canadian low-cost carrier Flair Airlines had four planes seized by a New York-based hedge fund at the weekend, which impacted its services, multiple local media outlets reported.

A spokesperson for the airline described the incident as an "extreme and unusual" action taken by a New York-based lessor of the aircraft. They said in a statement to Insider: "This is a commercial dispute, which has impacted four of Flair Airlines' aircraft."

An unnamed source told Canada's Global News the airline had been five days behind on payments worth roughly $1 million.

A spokesperson for Flair Airlines told Insider that payment had been initiated and the airline was in ongoing communications with the lessor to remedy the situation.

Flair said services were impacted by the disruption but did not specify how many flights were affected. Referring to customers, a spokesperson said: "We have rebooked their flights with Flair Airlines, or another airline, at no additional cost, and alternatively, customers can rebook their own travel and receive a reimbursement within seven days."

The airline has also taken steps to bring another four aircraft into operation to limit disruption, the spokesperson said.

"We fully anticipate we will fly our existing schedule, and are working expeditiously to do that. We do not foresee any major disruptions to our route map. Customers with bookings in the coming weeks do not need to be concerned," they said.

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
We moved to North Carolina but are about to leave because the salaries aren't high enough and the diversity we value ended at the city limits
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL6 days ago
A United flight was grounded after a passenger found a bomb threat note in the bathroom: reports
Burlington, VT4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy