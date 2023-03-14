Open in App
ABC13 Houston

'Wasn't my fault': Man accused of beating 3-year-old into coma denies allegations outside courtroom

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osexy_0lIHWNJq00

A man accused of brutally beating a 3-year-old child into a coma denied the allegations before appearing back in court on Tuesday morning.

Jordan Fowler, 22, is charged with injury to a child. He posted his $150,000 bond on Monday and was released from jail.

New court documents detail horrifying allegations of abuse against 3-year-old Nehemiah.

ABC13 tried to talk to Fowler as he exited the jail on Monday, but he rushed into a car and took off. However, he did speak to ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty as he waited outside the courtroom on Tuesday.

"I just want y'all to know I'm not guilty of these charges and that's all I got to say," Fowler said.

"Tell us what happened," Charly replied. "I don't have nothing to say," he said.

"How did the child end up in a coma?" Charly asked. "Wasn't my fault," Fowler replied.

"Whose fault was it?" Charly asked in return. "That's for them to find out," he said.

"Do you know who did this?" Charly asked. "Nope. Because I didn't do it. That's all I got to say," Fowler said.

READ MORE: Man makes bond after allegedly beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old while she stood by in January

Jordan Fowler made a $150,000 bond after being accused of putting his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy in a coma after severe beating and malnourishment.

During his court appearance, the judge went over Fowler's bond conditions. One stipulation is that the suspect isn't allowed to supervise any children under the age of 17.

Fowler is not the father of little Nehemiah, but court documents state he is the boyfriend of Jasmine Salas, the child's mother.

She's also charged with injury to a child. She remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

The abuse allegations date back to Jan. 25, 2023.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3-year-old in coma after mother's boyfriend allegedly physically abused him, court records show

Jasmine Salas is accused of knowing her boyfriend was beating up her 3-year-old son, who is in a coma, and didn't intervene or seek help.

Houston police detectives learned, after interviewing Salas, that Fowler allegedly kicked Nehemiah in the stomach and held him up by his throat after the 3-year-old had gone to the bathroom on the floor.

The mom reportedly witnessed the abuse and did not call the police.

A few days later, the abuse continued, with Salas stating the child had another accident and Fowler took him in the bathroom and shut the door for 10 minutes, according to court documents.

The mom says it sounded like the child was being hit behind the closed door.

The 3-year-old reportedly did not receive any medical attention until his mom said he was unable to stand on his own and was "acting weird." Once hospitalized, this child was in a coma for several days as he fought to survive.

Nehemiah's older brother told authorities during an interview that his mother said Nehemiah had died.

The boy and his 5-year-old brother are now in the care of their great aunt, who told ABC13 she is disgusted over how the boy was treated.

"That's just heartless. You can't call yourself a mother. You can't possibly call yourself a mother to do that," Emma Schiefer said.

Nehemiah woke up from the coma and is alert, but is still unable to walk or talk, family said.

Doctors said Nehemiah was severely malnourished, along with the extensive abuse.

His family is hopeful he will continue to recover.

If you'd like to help the family with the 3-year-old's hospital expenses, you can do so by visiting their
GoFundMe .

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mom Accused of Leaving Kids Alone for 7 Weeks Flashes Smile During Arrest
Mobile, AL10 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Petition to keep ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor behind bars
Las Vegas, NV25 days ago
Texas 5-Year-Old Slammed To The Ground And Punched By Man During Crawfish Boil
League City, TX5 days ago
2 Mo. women accused of killing 5-year-old child allegedly tied her to futon as punishment
Waynesville, MO10 days ago
Florida man grabbed 4-year-old, threw her at column, cops say. He went looking for more kids
Plantation, FL24 days ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA12 days ago
Woman dies in fire after boyfriend locks her in storage unit
Murray, UT21 days ago
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY12 days ago
Alabama parents charged in death of infant boy who died from ‘methamphetamine toxicity,’ authorities say
Tuscaloosa, AL9 days ago
Courtroom drama: MC couple faces trial for neglecting young girl
Michigan City, IN19 days ago
Nebraska school to pay $1M after boy who ate teacher’s snack died
Papillion, NE5 days ago
Michigan parents accused of keeping 4-month-old baby in freezing car
Grand Haven, MI20 days ago
Texas Mom Accused Of Stabbing Five Of Her Young Children, Killing Three During Surprise CPS Visit
Italy, TX13 days ago
Family of Black gay teenager found dead on NYC train tracks demands answers
Brooklyn, NY26 days ago
No sign of foul play when infant boy suddenly died month after surviving kidnapping: Authorities
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Mom Mourns Death of 6-Month-Old Daughter Who Was Both a Quadruplet and Identical Twin: 'So Proud of Her'
Boston, MA19 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK9 days ago
‘Hours to live.’ 7-year-old whose mom was killed in car crash makes ‘miraculous’ recovery
Miramar, FL20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy