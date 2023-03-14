Open in App
'Wasn't my fault': Man accused of beating 3-year-old into coma denies allegations outside courtroom

3 days ago

A man accused of brutally beating a 3-year-old child into a coma denied the allegations before appearing back in court on Tuesday morning.

Jordan Fowler, 22, is charged with injury to a child. He posted his $150,000 bond on Monday and was released from jail.

New court documents detail horrifying allegations of abuse against 3-year-old Nehemiah.

ABC13 tried to talk to Fowler as he exited the jail on Monday, but he rushed into a car and took off. However, he did speak to ABC13 reporter Charly Edsitty as he waited outside the courtroom on Tuesday.

"I just want y'all to know I'm not guilty of these charges and that's all I got to say," Fowler said.

"Tell us what happened," Charly replied. "I don't have nothing to say," he said.

"How did the child end up in a coma?" Charly asked. "Wasn't my fault," Fowler replied.

"Whose fault was it?" Charly asked in return. "That's for them to find out," he said.

"Do you know who did this?" Charly asked. "Nope. Because I didn't do it. That's all I got to say," Fowler said.

READ MORE: Man makes bond after allegedly beating his girlfriend's 3-year-old while she stood by in January

Jordan Fowler made a $150,000 bond after being accused of putting his girlfriend's 3-year-old boy in a coma after severe beating and malnourishment.

During his court appearance, the judge went over Fowler's bond conditions. One stipulation is that the suspect isn't allowed to supervise any children under the age of 17.

Fowler is not the father of little Nehemiah, but court documents state he is the boyfriend of Jasmine Salas, the child's mother.

She's also charged with injury to a child. She remains in jail on a $150,000 bond.

The abuse allegations date back to Jan. 25, 2023.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 3-year-old in coma after mother's boyfriend allegedly physically abused him, court records show

Jasmine Salas is accused of knowing her boyfriend was beating up her 3-year-old son, who is in a coma, and didn't intervene or seek help.

Houston police detectives learned, after interviewing Salas, that Fowler allegedly kicked Nehemiah in the stomach and held him up by his throat after the 3-year-old had gone to the bathroom on the floor.

The mom reportedly witnessed the abuse and did not call the police.

A few days later, the abuse continued, with Salas stating the child had another accident and Fowler took him in the bathroom and shut the door for 10 minutes, according to court documents.

The mom says it sounded like the child was being hit behind the closed door.

The 3-year-old reportedly did not receive any medical attention until his mom said he was unable to stand on his own and was "acting weird." Once hospitalized, this child was in a coma for several days as he fought to survive.

Nehemiah's older brother told authorities during an interview that his mother said Nehemiah had died.

The boy and his 5-year-old brother are now in the care of their great aunt, who told ABC13 she is disgusted over how the boy was treated.

"That's just heartless. You can't call yourself a mother. You can't possibly call yourself a mother to do that," Emma Schiefer said.

Nehemiah woke up from the coma and is alert, but is still unable to walk or talk, family said.

Doctors said Nehemiah was severely malnourished, along with the extensive abuse.

His family is hopeful he will continue to recover.

If you'd like to help the family with the 3-year-old's hospital expenses, you can do so by visiting their
GoFundMe .

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
