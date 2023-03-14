Hearst Castle closes once again due to weather

Hearst Castle is closed once again due to weather.

State Parks announced Monday evening that the castle would be closed Tuesday, March 14, due to the current storm projections.

Hearst Castle is set to reopen and resume a normal schedule Wednesday, March 15, if weather permits.

The historic landmark has already closed multiple times this year due to weather.

In January, State Parks says attendance was down by 10,000 visitors compared to 2019, which was the last time the castle was open during the month of January.

Officials say it is hard to say what truly caused the decline in visitors, but the January severe weather most likely has the biggest impact.

Anyone with questions regarding planned tours, can go to Hearst Castle’s website or call California State Parks at (805)-927-2065.

