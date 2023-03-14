Jared Jones named SEC Freshman of the Week

Last weekend against Samford, it was Jared Jones’ world, and we were all just living in it.

Jones finished the series going 6-for-10 with four homers, 11 RBI and 5 runs. Those stats earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Jones is off to a hot start in his first season on the bayou. He currently holds a .356 batting average with 4 doubles, 6 homers, and 21 RBI.

Jay Johnson is still trying to figure out how all of the puzzle pieces will fit into the lineup card every day, and Jones may be a Freshman, but he is making a case for being the starting first baseman for a majority of games this season.

Between Jones and Cade Beloso, LSU is in a good place at first base. We are still waiting on Tommy White to be back at third base to complete the infield, but so far so good. Ben Nippolt and Brayden Jobert have done well in his absence, though.

