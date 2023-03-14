Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Redmond

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a car in Redmond early Tuesday. Police said the driver fled.

Redmond police believe the crash happened at around 4:15 a.m.

Both directions of Old Redmond Road are closed between 143rd Avenue Northeast and 144th Avenue Northeast while officers investigate.

An initial tweet from Redmond police said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but a KIRO 7 reporter at the scene saw a body covered with a tarp.

Shortly after, Redmond police told KIRO 7 the victim was a woman who died from her injuries while medics were giving her aid at the scene.

Police said there is no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.