Open in App
Redmond, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Redmond

By Colleen West,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbSgl_0lIHStGa00

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash with a car in Redmond early Tuesday. Police said the driver fled.

Redmond police believe the crash happened at around 4:15 a.m.

Both directions of Old Redmond Road are closed between 143rd Avenue Northeast and 144th Avenue Northeast while officers investigate.

An initial tweet from Redmond police said the victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but a KIRO 7 reporter at the scene saw a body covered with a tarp.

Shortly after, Redmond police told KIRO 7 the victim was a woman who died from her injuries while medics were giving her aid at the scene.

Police said there is no vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman found dead in road after hit-and-run crash in SoDo
Seattle, WA8 hours ago
Scene in Edmonds: Hit-and-run crash results in arrest
Edmonds, WA23 hours ago
Detectives investigating after possible road rage led to drive-by shooting in U-District
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Seattle police arrive at crash in Ravenna and find kidnapped man who climbed out of trunk
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
Seattle police find and arrest man months after he assaulted someone
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Kitsap deputies arrest drive-by shooting suspect after pursuit
Bremerton, WA1 day ago
Man charged with harassment and assault after touching family at Pike Place
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Driver arrested after passenger ejected, killed in I-5 rollover crash in SeaTac
Seatac, WA1 day ago
Everett Police looking to ID organized package theft suspects who stole right out of a delivery truck
Everett, WA22 hours ago
Car crash leads to Seattle police recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets
Seattle, WA2 hours ago
Tacoma police investigating shootout between 2 cars
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Seattle police arrest man after he commits racially based assault against tourist
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Driver shot in the face in road rage incident on I-5 near Kent
Kent, WA1 day ago
Seattle police arrest man following assault of 2 other men in Capitol Hill
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Police find over 450 grams of marijuana from man asleep in running car near Greenwood
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Two Issaquah motel employees shot by customer, police say
Issaquah, WA2 days ago
Murder suspect Alexander Jay admitted to Western State; WA to pay him nearly $75,000 for the delay
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
Lynnwood Police asking residents to be on the lookout for organized crime
Lynnwood, WA20 hours ago
Toddler Beaten to Death by Tacoma Mother Has Been Identified
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Burien police chief frustrated with state pursuit law
Burien, WA6 hours ago
PHOTOS: Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley business
Maple Valley, WA6 hours ago
Ballard Smoke Shop Employee Kills Robber
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Semi-truck rollover forces road closures in Everett, debris cleanup
Everett, WA1 day ago
Dead woman found inside SUV left at hospital in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Tacoma arson suspect
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Woman stabbed in leg on light rail train near Roosevelt Station
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Seattle
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Seattle police arrest man accused of purchasing multiple vehicles with stolen identities
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Marysville police seize 5 untraceable ‘ghost’ guns after robbery
Marysville, WA1 day ago
Two adults, child dead after crash closes eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
Snoqualmie Pass, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy