The Blade

Retired horticulturist to lead 2 gardening workshops with Black Swamp Conservancy

By By Sarah Readdean / The Blade,

3 days ago

Vicki Gallagher has more than 40 years of experience under her garden tool belt.

And she’s quick to jump at the opportunity to share her expertise with the community.

She frequently leads programming with groups ranging from scout troops to local Ohio State University Master Gardener program classes. With her decades of experience, the recently retired 577 Foundation horticulturalist can lead programs in a variety of topic areas. But, she said, her “whole push and interest and passion has been vegetables.”

Ms. Gallagher is partnering with the Black Swamp Conservancy to offer two gardening workshops for the gardening season ahead.

Conservancy director Rob Krain said these workshops are the first programming of their type. The inspiration, he said, was to help people connect their food to the land and other natural resources “that are so worthy of protection.”

“We live on some of the richest farmland found anywhere in the world,” Mr. Krain said. “To the extent that we can produce our own food locally, whether it's in our own backyard or we're working with a local producer, we can have better access to fresh local foods.”

On Saturday, Ms. Gallagher will lead a workshop themed “A Year in the Garden,” which explores a grower’s approach to their garden throughout a calendar year.

She'll lead another workshop, "The Benefits of a Vegetable Garden," on April 16, walking participants through soil preparation, seed selection, pests, harvesting, and more.

Both workshops will be at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. They run 1 to 3 p.m. on their respective dates. Registration is $10 at blackswamp.org/upcoming-events , and is limited to the first 20 registrants.

A successful garden is dependent on healthy soil, Ms. Gallagher said. That’s the first gardening step of the year, participants will learn Saturday.

A gardener can start growing early with vegetables like peas, onions, and lettuce, which Ms. Gallagher said can take the cooler temperatures. Moving into the warmer season, people can introduce plants like tomatoes, peppers, squash, and zucchini to their plot. For those wanting to extend the garden season beyond the heat of the summer, they can reintroduce those cooler season plants.

When the time comes to close down the garden, she suggested amending the soil, such as by mulching and composting.

“Cutting your sweat and toil the following spring," she advised, ensures a healthier plot for the next year's growing season.

In April’s workshop, guests will learn the benefits of growing a garden, as well as tips for getting started.

“It's sustainable, it gives you the knowledge of the safety of where your food comes from, the selection of the food that you grow, and the fact that everybody can contribute to those who cannot,” Ms. Gallagher said.

She emphasized that one doesn’t have to have an in-ground space to successfully harvest vegetables — there are plenty of options for growing in containers and raised beds on a balcony or in a backyard. She added that it’s easy and inexpensive to start growing vegetables.

“You go out, buy those plants, they're all ready to plant,” Ms. Gallagher said. “You pop them in and it's basically just making sure that they're getting a little bit of nutrition by fertilizer, making sure they're getting the proper light, and they're getting water.”

In terms of expenses, she said seed packets are usually a few dollars for 15 to 20 seeds. She suggested exchanging some of those seeds for another crop with friends. Garden centers and big-box stores, she said, sell a variety of supplies needed to get started.

“For a few dollars,” Ms. Gallagher said, “if you tend to that, the value of what you can yield off of that more than pays for what your initial investment is.”

A couple or a small family with a 10-foot square garden will see "a tremendous boon to their family budget," she said, especially if they grow the vegetables they eat most often.

"The freshness of it, you can't put a price tag on that," she added.

Gardening is an opportunity for adults and children alike to learn something new.

Harvesters might pick up canning and freezing practices. And for kids who enjoy playing in the dirt, Ms. Gallagher said, harvesting potatoes is “like a treasure hunt.”

“Any time you put air, water, and soil together, that's a science experiment right there,” she said. “The excitement of it is that you have a front-row seat to the germination of seeds, the outcome of a harvest.”

The upcoming Black Swamp Conservancy gardening workshops are for anyone looking to get started or wanting a refresher. And even for Ms. Gallagher's "loyal" program attendees, she said she tries to mix things up and add something new that past participants haven't heard before.

“I wish more and more people would get out there and try to enjoy the gardens,” she said, “the enrichment and the feeling of sharing it with other people.”

Mr. Krain hopes workshop attendees will take away “useful tips for gardening in and around their homes and producing their own food.” They’re an opportunity for people to learn how to get started, he said.

“It's a lot of work, but it's a labor of love,” Mr. Krain said.

